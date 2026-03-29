Should WVU Football Go Back to the Don Nehlen Era Uniform Look?

A uniform refresh isn't coming, probably for a few more years, for West Virginia football, considering they just ushered in the current set of uniforms in 2024. But us uniform geeks like to nerd out over concepts that would look sharp and have conversations about what the next batch of uniforms could look like.

@WVUniforms304 is a great follow on X that tracks the Mountaineers' record in each uniform, in each sport, and also comes up with some cool concepts from time to time that I enjoy. The most recent idea? Bring back the 1988 look, also known as the Don Nehlen era unis — no jersey stripes, block numbering, and the Flying WV on the sides.

WVU updated its practice jerseys this year, which closely resemble that '88 look, as you can see here in a picture posted by pass rusher Tobu Haastrup.

The throwback concept

These new practice jerseys REALLY make me want 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟖 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬!



Honestly, we’re already so close, the current helmets and pants are nearly identical (just a few small differences).



All we would need is just to order the jerseys.#HailWV https://t.co/ejmbRhEAsM pic.twitter.com/VCSpXW7bim — WVUniforms304 (@WVUniforms304) March 29, 2026

WVU AD Wren Baker is one of those uniform geeks, which makes this a possibility, perhaps at the 40-year anniversary coming up in two years. He hinted at the idea of doing a 1965 throwback uniform, which obviously he and the athletic department went through with this past season. He also helped introduce the first-ever throwbacks for the men's and women's basketball teams, as well, while refreshing the baseball uniforms and going all in on the Coal Rush uniforms across all sports.

Most fans couldn't care less about the uniforms and don't even like it being talked about because of how pointless it is. But then you also have a large portion that cares deeply about it and wants WVU to get back to looking like WVU. Whether that's making the Jerry West throwbacks the primary look for the men's hoops team or bringing back the classic look in football with block numbering.

As @WVUniforms already mentioned, the current look is already close to the Nehlen era, with the pants and helmet being the same. Getting a jersey to complete it wouldn't be as pricey as it would have been a few years back, when it would have had to be an entirely brand-new set.

The only problem with making throwbacks the primary is that it loses its nostalgia factor. Throwbacks are called that for a reason. Maybe instead of going with the exact replica of it in the future as their primary set, they do a modern version of it, but heck, you may consider the current set that.