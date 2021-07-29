Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Single Game Tickets for Va Tech Suspended

WVU announces single game tickets for Virginia Tech have been suspended
Author:
Publish date:

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game ticket sales have been suspended for the WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Sept. 18 pending potential returns from the visiting team allotment closer to game day.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

Tickets for the WVU-VT matchup can also still be obtained by purchasing 2021 season tickets or a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

The Sept. 18 matchup is a Gold Rush, presented by Diversified Energy, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. Coca-Cola will be providing gold rally towels to fans at the gates. This will be the first Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy in Morgantown since 2005.

Single-game tickets for WVU's remaining home games against LIU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the Pick Your Own Seat' map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase the best available seats at Milan Puskar Stadium.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Shane Lyons Comments on Conference Realignment

WVU Alums, 2022 Commits React to Possible Big 12 Shakeup

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU football helmet
Football

Single Game Tickets for Va Tech Suspended

Untitled design
noncategorized

Making the Case for WVU to Get Into the ACC

Mountaineer Field
Football

WVU Football Promotion Games Revealed

USATSI_15138271_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Could West Virginia Really End Up in the American Athletic Conference?

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (16) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Winston Wright Jr Named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Final Mock Draft Projections for Miles McBride

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium.
Big 12

Bob Bowlsby Accuses ESPN of Conspiring Against the Big 12

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the press conference cancelling tournament games at Sprint Center.
Big 12

REPORT: BIG 12 Sends Cease and Desist Letter to ESPN