Single Game Tickets for Va Tech Suspended

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game ticket sales have been suspended for the WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Sept. 18 pending potential returns from the visiting team allotment closer to game day.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

Tickets for the WVU-VT matchup can also still be obtained by purchasing 2021 season tickets or a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

The Sept. 18 matchup is a Gold Rush, presented by Diversified Energy, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. Coca-Cola will be providing gold rally towels to fans at the gates. This will be the first Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy in Morgantown since 2005.

Single-game tickets for WVU's remaining home games against LIU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the Pick Your Own Seat' map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase the best available seats at Milan Puskar Stadium.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Shane Lyons Comments on Conference Realignment

WVU Alums, 2022 Commits React to Possible Big 12 Shakeup

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.