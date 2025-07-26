The Six Jax State Transfers Who Followed Rich Rod to WVU and How They Might Be Used
Rich Rodriguez brought six of his players from last year's Jacksonville State team with him to be a part of what he's trying to build in West Virginia. It always helps to have some familiar faces on the roster, especially when you have so many newcomers like the Mountaineers have.
Not only do they have familiarity with the offensive and defensive systems and can help teach it to others, but they are all capable of playing a big-time role this fall.
Here are the six Gamecocks who followed Rich Rod to Morgantown and their projected roles.
WR Cam Vaughn
Projected role: WR1
Vaughn may only be a redshirt sophomore, but he's without question the most talented receiver on West Virginia's roster. The former high school quarterback made the transition to wideout smoothly, and as a redshirt freshman last year, Vaughn caught a team-leading 48 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. If he continues on his current trajectory, he'll be one of the Big 12's best receivers by the time he leaves Morgantown.
WR Jarod Bowie
Projected role: Depth at slot/special teamer
Bowie doesn't have much experience returning kicks/punts, but his speed naturally makes him a candidate to fulfill those responsibilities. If not, I'd imagine that speed will still be utilized on special teams to help in kick/punt coverage. Rodney Gallagher III and Oran Singleton Jr. are primed to be the top two options in the slot, so Bowie will likely be a depth piece there and can be a gadget in certain situations.
WR Jordan McCants
Projected role: Depth option at the 'Z', special teamer
McCants may enter camp toward the back end of the rotation/depth chart due to the more established players they have in the room, such as Vaughn, Gallagher, Jaden Bray, Jeff Weimer, etc. The skillset is certainly there for him to climb the ladder and become a reliable fifth or sixth option this fall. He reeled in 15 receptions for 146 yards last season.
TE Jacob Barrick
Projected role: Starter
West Virginia, I would assume, will use a bunch of 12 personnel sets to get both Barrick and Northern Illinois transfer Grayson Barnes on the field. Barnes is more of a receiver who just happens to play tight end, while Barrick will serve more as an extension of the offensive line, making him a key piece of the ground game. He does have nine catches for 102 yards under his belt for his career.
S Derek Carter
Projected role: Backup at both safety spots
Carter actually played corner for Rich Rod at Jax State, but will play safety for WVU. He'll float around to different spots in the secondary, and potentially play some at the nickel. Wouldn't be surprised if he sees time at corner if WVU has injuries or struggles there. Over the last two years, he's combined for 75 tackles and four tackles for loss.
S Fred Perry
Projected role: Starting spear
He's 100% starting, it's just not concrete as to where. Spear, however, makes the most sense because they want him to play closer to the action and allow him to unleash his physicality in the box as opposed to playing deep safety. Aside from pass rusher Jimmori Robinson, who may or may not be eligible, and CB Michael Coats Jr., Perry is the Mountaineers' top NFL prospect on defense. Over the last two seasons, he's combined for 185 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, five forced fumbles, and an interception.
