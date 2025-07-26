Ex-West Virginia Receiver Winston Wright Jr. Gets a Shot in the NFL
Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. is getting an opportunity at the next level, signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Wright played sparingly as a true freshman, yet still hauled in 19 passes for 97 yards. In his second year, he kicked up a gear and became one of the Mountaineers' top receiving threats. As a matter of fact, he led the team in two of the three main receiving categories - receptions (47) and receiving yards (553). As a junior, he won the WVU receiving triple crown, leading the team with 63 receptions, 688 yards, and five touchdowns.
He, alongside teammates Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, were by far the most productive receivers of the Neal Brown era. Following the 2021 season, Wright felt like hitting the transfer portal was the best option for him, eventually landing at Florida State. Unfortunately, Wright suffered a leg injury in a car wreck and missed the entire 2022 season. He played in five games the following season for the Seminoles, making four catches for 36 yards. Wright finished out his collegiate career last fall at East Carolina, where he turned in some solid numbers - 54 receptions, 556 yards, and eight touchdowns.
