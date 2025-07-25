Schedule Insider Reveals WVU Basketball’s Early 2025‑26 Matchups Beyond Backyard Brawl
West Virginia men's head basketball coach Ross Hodge is putting the final touches on his roster, while also trying to fill out the remainder of the team's non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season.
So far, the Backyard Brawl against Pitt (Nov. 13) and a neutral court game against Wake Forest (Dec. 6) in Charleston are the only two games that have been officially announced and have dates. WVU will participate in this year's Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in South Carolina as part of a field that consists of Clemson, Georgia, and Xavier. The opponent, date, and time for their first game have not been determined at this time.
We also know who and where the Mountaineers will play in the Big 12. We're just waiting on the when piece of it.
Home games only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.
Road games only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Home-and-home: UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.
College basketball analyst/insider Rocco Miller does a great job of keeping tabs on games being scheduled all throughout the country, and has listed every non-conference matchup he's been informed of for each school.
For West Virginia, he has home games listed against Campbell (Nov. 6), Lehigh (Nov. 9), Mercyhurst (Nov. 30), and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 22). There are no road games listed, but he does have a neutral court matchup with Ohio State in Cleveland (Dec. 13), which has already been reported on earlier this summer.
Note: These matchups are not finalized or officially on the schedule as of today. More games will need to be scheduled as well.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ken Kendrick and New WVU President Connect as Athletic Support Remains Strong
Ranking the Top 10 Defensive Transfers Who Could Shape WVU’s 2025 Season
Will WVU Use Final Roster Spot on a Center? Ross Hodge Explains the Plan
When is the Earliest the Big 12 Could Seriously Pursue ACC Schools?