WVU WR Prince Strachan Trending in the Right Direction, Could Make Debut vs. Virginia

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said on his radio show on Monday night that the Mountaineers came out of the UT Martin game healthy and also added that wide receiver Prince Strachan could make his WVU debut this Saturday against Virginia in Charlotte.

“He’s got a chance for this one," Rodriguez said. "He’s been practicing a little bit. He’ll practice tomorrow in a green jersey, so he’ll be limited contact but full speed there. We’ll see how he reacts ot that, and if he can handle Tuesday, Wednesday practice, we’re hopeful he’ll go Saturday.”

Another weapon UVA now has to prepare for

West Virginia University receiver Prince Strachan | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It doesn't take a football diehard to see that Rich Rod and the Mountaineers were very conservative in the first two weeks, calling just a small portion of their plays against Coastal Carolina and UT Martin. Even starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. admitted that future opponents "haven't seen everything yet."

Not only will the Cavaliers now have to prepare for Strachan, but they also don't have much of an idea of what to expect from the receivers who have played in the first two weeks for the Mountaineers, aside from DJ Epps. Jaden Bray, John Neider, and Taron Francis have all been fairly quiet to this point, simply because of the lack of pass attempts. They will have an idea of what they do best, but it's mainly going to be from looking at their tape from their previous schools.

Strachan can really provide a significant boost to the offense because of his size (6'5", 215 lbs) and ability to challenge a defense vertically. When you pair that with a guy like Jaden Bray, who has a solid frame himself (6'2", 208 lbs) and can do many of the same things, and a super explosive guy in the slot in DJ Epps, that's one heck of a trio for your quarterback to spread the ball around to.

Virginia and others on West Virginia's schedule will have to respect Mike Hawkins Jr.'s arm and the talent of his supporting cast, which can absolutely create a well-balanced attack.

In two seasons at Boise State, Strachan reeled in 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns. He logged one reception last year for 25 yards for USC before suffering an injury that caused him to miss time.

The Mountaineers and Cavaliers will square off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.