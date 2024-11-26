Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Texas Tech
The final week of the regular season is here and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up win number seven as they head into their bowl game. Texas Tech is coming off an old-school Big 12 shootout against Oklahoma State, where they came out on top 56-48. With a win this weekend, they'll clinch the best regular season the program has had since 2009.
Here are my picks for this week's WVU game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Texas Tech -3.5
4-star play on Texas Tech (-4.5): Neal Brown can talk all he wants about how impressive West Virginia's road record is, but the reality is they haven't played anyone worth a darn on the road. They beat Oklahoma State, who remains winless in league play; they beat a bad Arizona team and a bad Cincinnati team.
This will be their stiffest test yet, and I don't think they have the horses to keep up with the Red Raiders' high-powered offensive attack. Not only is Texas Tech QB Behren Morton salivating over the opportunity to put up massive numbers this weekend, but RB Tahj Brooks is a handful in his own right. If he's able to rip off some big runs early, this is going to get away from West Virginia in a hurry.
Over/Under: 64.5
1-star play on the over: I've been about as consistent on predicting the over/under this year as West Virginia has winning games. That's why we'll stick to a one-star play here. And truthfully, the spread is the best bet in this game anyway. Although I don't expect the Mountaineers to match score for score all afternoon long, I do feel like they'll be able to put up enough points to get us up and over the total. WVU has scored at least 31 points in each of its last four games.
Texas Tech's defense has had issues all year as well. They allowed 48 and 41 in their last two games. The way these two defensive units have played this season, there's no way you can take the under. If the defenses just happen to show up, then hats off to them. It's a high total, especially for an 11 a.m. kick, but the over is the only thing to even consider here.
Record this season:
ATS: 8-3 (72%)
O/U: 5-6 (45%)
Overall: 13-9 (59%)
