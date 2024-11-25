Milum Plans to Finish out the Season and Play in the Bowl Game
The West Virginia Mountaineers captured bowl eligibility with their home finale win against the UCF Knights Saturday evening.
West Virginia will finish the regular season schedule at Texas Tech this Saturday, and it may be the final game for some Mountaineers with the growing number of college athletes opting out of playing in bowl games to enter the transfer or in preparation for the NFL.
For offensive left tackle Wyat Milum, he is projected to be a first round draft pick, and the Mountaineers did not meet their goals of playing in the Big 12 Championship and reaching the College Football Playoffs, but it will not deter him from finishing out the season.
“I plan on playing in the bowl game. I want to finish the season with the guys. I feel like that’s the right thing to do,” Milum stated Monday afternoon. “I’m excited to finish the season strong.”
The senior from Kenova, WV has helped set the blue-collar standard up front, along with former WVU offensive lineman and current starting Pittsburgh center Zach Frazier, that offensive line coach Matt Moore and head coach Neal Brown has strived towards.
Milum has been a starter since his freshman year in 2021. He’s made 45 appearances, including 41 starts during his time in Morgantown.
“My college career, it’s like a blur, said Milum. “It’s went extremely fast. I’m extremely grateful to be able to play college football here.”
Last week, Milum was selected an Outland Trophy semifinalist, given to the the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense.
“It was a great honor just to be mentioned for that trophy.”
West Virginia travels to Texas Tech this weekend to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3). Kickoff is set for Saturday at noon and will broadcast on FS1.
