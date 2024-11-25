WVU Football Reveals New Turf Design Set to Debut in 2025
It didn't happen right away, but West Virginia's playing surface will soon match the new font that the university picked out back in 2019.
Monday afternoon, the WVU football team's social media accounts revealed that by next season, a new turf will be installed, featuring updated end zones and yard markers. The yard markers will be the same as what you see on the jerseys, while the end zones will feature the new wordmark accompanied by two solid gold lines on each end resembling the divider of a country road.
The 50-yard line logo will remain a gold Flying WV, but it doesn't appear to have as thick of a blue outline as the current logo. That could just be from the illustration, so that may be subject to change.
The end zones at Mountaineer Field have remained the same block-styled letters for several years despite a new playing surface being installed many times in the stadium's existence. For the old-school fan, this likely won't be a decision they are happy with, but I must say, it looks pretty sweet, and matching the current branding makes a lot of sense.
The new look will debut on August 30th when the Mountaineers play host to FCS foe Robert Morris. Its first big-time matchup will be a couple of weeks later when the Pitt Panthers come to town for the Backyard Brawl. Other home games will feature Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah. Dates for those games will be determined in the offseason.
