Stock Up, Stock Down: Going Beyond the In-Game Performances vs. Texas Tech

Typically, after every game, I'll have a stock up/down piece posted, which many of you are familiar with by this point.

This week, I decided to take a different approach because, first, it would have been too easy to identify what was good and bad in the loss to Texas Tech. Second, there are three things beyond what happened Saturday night that I believe are important to bring up.

Stock Up: Direction of the program

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

You may be frustrated with the end result against Texas Tech, and you are right to feel that way. It's a game West Virginia should have absolutely won, and it would have been a program-changing moment, securing a top-15 road win on national TV with the best QB-RB duo in college football putting up big numbers.

As I pointed out in my Sunday morning column , no one is in it for moral victories; that's understood. However, you can be upset at the end result but also recognize progress being made at the same time. If you take a step back and look at what this team has accomplished this year and you realize how far the offense has come from a year ago, you'll see a vastly improved football team.

The other side of the ball has to come along, of course, but Saturday night was proof that the Mountaineers are closing the gap. Before this game, the most points Texas Tech allowed in a single game was 37; the second-most was 26.

Stock Down: In-season solutions for the defense

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

There are three games left, but time is running out for those responsible for the defense (players included) to figure things out for this group in particular. When you are the worst defense in college football, something has to change, and it will; Rich Rod knows you can't keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. What those changes look like and to what extent are unknown at this time.

But as far as finding answers to pull this unit from the statistical basement, which is primarily what we're discussing here, is very unlikely. Alley has tried simplifying things, running more of a stack look, going up to the booth to call the game — you name it — he's tried it. At this point in the season, you pretty much are what you are as a defense. That doesn't mean you can't put together a great game plan and execute it; it's just going to be a challenge every single week.

Stock Up: WVU's plan to keep Mike Hawkins Jr.

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez chats with quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I'm not saying a deal will be reached or that one is imminent, so let's not get this twisted. WVU remains in consistent communication with Hawkins' representation, and those talks are going well at the moment. Nothing has changed in either direction since the loss to Texas Tech.

To retain a player of Hawkins' caliber, you have to make sure you have all the pieces in place to be a championship contender next season. That's funding a defense, putting more talent around him on offense, etc. West Virginia is confident they have the resources to not only strike a deal with Hawkins, but also still have the ability to add top talent from the transfer portal.

The other piece of this that can't get lost in all of this is the plan for his brother, Maliek. I have been told that his development is just as important as it is for Mike to be in the right situation. This isn't just about Mike, nor should it be. Maliek is a talented football player and should have an impact on this defense in the near future. WVU believes that as well.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers