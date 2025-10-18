Stock Up, Stock (Mostly) Down: Evaluations of WVU's Disastrous Showing in Orlando
Another blowout loss has been etched in the schedule for the West Virginia Mountaineers, falling to UCF 45-13 on Saturday afternoon.
Unlike a couple of weeks ago against BYU, where there were a few bright spots, this week's stock report has just one player on the rise.
Stock Up: S Jordan Walker
As you may have expected, the list of players or areas that saw improved stock this week is very limited. It's just safety Jordan Walker. He flew around and made some plays in the second half and finished the game as the Mountaineers' leading tackler, while picking off a ball late in the fourth quarter. A small bright spot.
Stock Down: The quarterbacks
Khalil Wilkins completed just 50% of his pass attempts; Scotty Fox completed less than half of his attempts in what was one of the worst pass game performances in recent memory for the Mountaineers. Not sticking with one guy isn't the sole reason for the struggles, but it certainly plays a big part. At some point, Rodriguez just has to ride with one guy for an entire game and
Stock Down: Kade Hensley
Hensley missed a field goal right before the half that would have made it a 14-10 score at the break. And then to cap off the day, Hensley missed an extra point following the one-yard touchdown run by Diore Hubbard.
Stock Down: Better times being soon
This one was pretty bad, and it just encapsulates how far this program has to go before it can be competitive again. Forget about being nationally relevant for now. This group has to field a more competitive roster to even think about becoming a contender in the Big 12, and that may take another couple of offseasons to do. Losing this badly out of a bye week to another team who entered the day winless in league play is a bad look. I'm not here to say Rich Rod won't turn this thing around, but the road to get there is going to be a lot longer and curvier than expected.
