Oh No! West Virginia Receives Devastating Injury Update on RB Tye Edwards
If you're a West Virginia fan waiting for some good news on the injury front, well, you may have better luck next year. According to the radio broadcast on MSN, West Virginia running back Tye Edwards will be required to have surgery on his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Edwards played a massive role in the Mountaineers' come-from-behind victory against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He injured his hip in the game, but was able to push through and finish it off, scoring the would-be game-winning touchdown in overtime
After missing the games against Kansas and Utah, Edwards tried to give it a go two weeks ago against BYU and just didn't have the same burst, totaling just two yards on two carries. Earlier this week, head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that he went down to Alabama to see a specialist, which is where it was determined that he would need surgery.
With Edwards on the shelf for the rest of the season, WVU will now lean on redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard, along with Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, and possibly even Tyler Jacklich.
