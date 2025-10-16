Mountaineers Now

WVU Spotlight: Small Catches Fire, Victor Scott Up for Prestigious Award, Cignetti + More

Some notable performances from former Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every week or two, we'll take a look around the sports landscape and highlight some of the notable performances from former West Virginia Mountaineers here on WVU Spotlight.

That glove is GOLDEN...

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) throws to the infield against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Victor Scott II was recently named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at center field. He ranked 10th in the league in Defensive WAR (wins above replacement) at 1.6, turned the most double plays by an outfielder (3), and was fifth in total putouts (325). He'd like to be a little more consistent with the bat, but that'll come. He's always been able to hit, and there's no reason to believe his struggles at the plate this season will last.

Javon heats up

Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

In his third preseason game with the Memphis Grizzlies, Javon Small went on a heater against the Charlotte Hornets, posting 18 points, connecting on 6/9 shots from the field, including 5/6 from three-point range. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds. In all likelihood, Small will spend the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League, but it was good to see that he could more than hold his own against true NBA talent.

Geno's bounce back

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After a brutal 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where Geno tossed two picks, he and the Raiders bounced back with a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. He completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Smith's only had one game this season where he didn't turn the ball over, so that's something he needs to clean up or it could force Pete Carroll to make a change.

Cignetti, the nation's best?

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

No former Mountaineer has been talked about more in the last couple of weeks than Curt Cignetti. The job that he's done at Indiana has been remarkable and, if we're being honest, unbelievable. He took a down-in-the-dumps program to the College Football Playoff in year one and is well on track to return to it this year. Taking down No. 3 Oregon on the road was a signature win for him and now has everyone truly believing in the Hoosiers. His name has even popped up as a possible candidate for the Penn State opening.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Has Ruled Out Running Back Tye Edwards vs. UCF

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

Rich Rodriguez Explains the Simple Formula to Win and Keep WVU’s Starting QB Job

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2025-26 Season Looks Like for WVU Hoops

What Scott Frost Said About Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Ahead of Matchup

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football