WVU Spotlight: Small Catches Fire, Victor Scott Up for Prestigious Award, Cignetti + More
Every week or two, we'll take a look around the sports landscape and highlight some of the notable performances from former West Virginia Mountaineers here on WVU Spotlight.
That glove is GOLDEN...
Victor Scott II was recently named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at center field. He ranked 10th in the league in Defensive WAR (wins above replacement) at 1.6, turned the most double plays by an outfielder (3), and was fifth in total putouts (325). He'd like to be a little more consistent with the bat, but that'll come. He's always been able to hit, and there's no reason to believe his struggles at the plate this season will last.
Javon heats up
In his third preseason game with the Memphis Grizzlies, Javon Small went on a heater against the Charlotte Hornets, posting 18 points, connecting on 6/9 shots from the field, including 5/6 from three-point range. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds. In all likelihood, Small will spend the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League, but it was good to see that he could more than hold his own against true NBA talent.
Geno's bounce back
After a brutal 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where Geno tossed two picks, he and the Raiders bounced back with a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. He completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Smith's only had one game this season where he didn't turn the ball over, so that's something he needs to clean up or it could force Pete Carroll to make a change.
Cignetti, the nation's best?
No former Mountaineer has been talked about more in the last couple of weeks than Curt Cignetti. The job that he's done at Indiana has been remarkable and, if we're being honest, unbelievable. He took a down-in-the-dumps program to the College Football Playoff in year one and is well on track to return to it this year. Taking down No. 3 Oregon on the road was a signature win for him and now has everyone truly believing in the Hoosiers. His name has even popped up as a possible candidate for the Penn State opening.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Has Ruled Out Running Back Tye Edwards vs. UCF
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
Rich Rodriguez Explains the Simple Formula to Win and Keep WVU’s Starting QB Job
What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2025-26 Season Looks Like for WVU Hoops
What Scott Frost Said About Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Ahead of Matchup