Tavon Austin Officially Retires from the NFL
Former West Virginia University receiver Tavon Austin announced on Instagram he is officially retiring from the NFL.
"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans," said Austin. "I wasn’t sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I’ve ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL.
"First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn’t have a career. I’d also like to thank all of the organizations, coaches, and staff that took a chance on me. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities and I hope you all knew that I played from the heart and gave my ALL every day, regardless of the circumstances. To my teammates, I made some everlasting memories with you guys, and it was an honor to share the field with you. To my family, I couldn’t have done it without your love and support; you witnessed my physical, mental, and emotional battles on and off the field.
"Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn’t always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent I the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it’s time for me to enter my next chapter in life. With gratitude and respect, Tay Austin."
Austin last suited up in the regular season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He finished the year with 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Austin finishes his career with 2,239 receiving yards on 244 receptions and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,361 rushing yards and 10 TD's.
He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012.
Austin holds the WVU program career records in receptions (288) and receiving yards (3,413 yards) and holds the single season record receiving record with teammate Stedman Bailey with 114 catches.