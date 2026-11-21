A banged-up ankle isn't going to keep Mike Hawkins Jr. out of today's game against Houston. The West Virginia quarterback spent all week getting treatment, making sure that he would be available for this one to help the Mountaineers try to become bowl-eligible in their final home game of the year.

For win No. 6 to happen, the Mountaineers have to dip more into the approach they had against Cincinnati — work the quick game, allow Hawkins to get into a rhythm as well as his receivers, and force Houston to defend every blade of 53 1/3.

I felt that game would be the start of the Mountaineers truly opening things up offensively with the pass game, but it's really been more of a one-off than anything. In just about every game before Cincinnati and every one since, the pass game has been a heavy diet of deep shots and oftentimes starting out the game throwing those rather than a few layups to ease him in.

The other reason West Virginia should utilize the quick game more today is because of Hawkins' health. He took a beating last week in the loss to Kansas and has been hit a bunch this season, especially when you factor in the high volume of carries.

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Although he is playing, he's probably not going to be exactly 100%, so protecting him — and the offense — has to be top of mind. Dropping back and having long, developing routes is just asking for trouble.

Even with Bubba Grayson likely back, there's no guarantee that the offensive line is going to return to form just seven days after posting its worst game of the season. So not even giving Houston's front seven a chance to tee off on Hawkins is possible by working underneath consistently.

Will it happen? Who knows. Odds are, they stick true to who they are, which is pushing the ball downfield, and if nothing is there, Hawkins can call his own number. I'm just not sure that would be the best approach this week, given his health.

Rich Rod knows how to churn out a good offensive product, which he has done not only this year but over the span of 40 years. That's why, regardless of what I think would be beneficial, I have confidence that he will have the right plan in place to make sure that the offense doesn't put up two stinkers in a row.

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