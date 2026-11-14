G.O.A.T. Talk: Major Harris, Avon Cobourne + Other WVU Legends Praise Mike Hawkins Jr.

He may only be nine games into his career at West Virginia, but quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is already doing things we have never seen before in Morgantown.

Later this evening, barring something crazy happening, he will become the first WVU quarterback to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Not to mention, he broke the single-season rushing touchdown mark last week in the shootout loss to Texas Tech.

For the first time in a while, it feels like West Virginia is on the cusp of breaking through and getting back into the national conversation. Obviously, that's not going to happen this year with the 5-4 record, but this group is just a couple of plays away from being 7-2 or better.

We all know what the issues are and what needs to be fixed. But first and foremost, they have to get Hawkins re-signed. One player doesn't make or break a team, but when you're talking about an elite talent like this- a guy who is arguably going to be the best quarterback in college football next year- you have to do whatever it takes to retain him. WVU knows that and is actively working toward a deal, and has been for weeks. Nothing is imminent; talks are still happening, and a lot of things still have to be figured out, but IF they are able to retain him, he will have a chance to go down as the greatest Mountaineer football player of all time.

I had been thinking about this for a couple of weeks, and after talking about it with former WVU RB Eugene Napoleon and FB Owen Schmitt, I decided to reach out to a few other legends to get their thoughts on Hawkins.

QB Major Harris (1987-89)

"Michael Hawkins Jr. is the REAL DEAL! I am extremely impressed with him! I think Michael Hawkins Jr is the best QB in the country! He is Heisman-worthy!"

RB Avon Cobourne (1999-2002) — school's all-time leading rusher

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Michael is an elite player maker. His ability to make a play is remarkable. He has great speed and a strong arm. Michael has a great chance to be one of the great QBs that has ever come to WV. He is having a Heisman-like season! He has already put up record-breaking numbers with single season TD’s. If we can keep him he has the opportunity to do great things."

OT Brian Jozwiak (1982-85)

"After watching Michael this season thus far, I’m very impressed with his competitiveness! He is always trying to find a way into the endzone and on to victory, this kid wants to win! Every play! He is very athletic. Setting records and gathering stats and recognitions along the way….using his vision and his skill sets. Continuing this journey, he will go down as one of the best QBs at WVU….and there have been a number of great ones!!!

"I spent time at practice earlier this season and got to meet and chat with Michael. He is quite humble, very articulate and quite mindful of his mission! Will enjoy witnessing his continued success and his journey in football. Happy he is a Mountaineer and would most definitely join him in the huddle….would love to block for him!!"

RB Eugene Napoleon (1987-89)

“Based on numbers, he has a chance to be the great Mountaineer of all-time. What made Major Harris Major Harris was he led us to a national championship in that undefeated season. It had never happened in West Virginia’s history. If Michael Hawkins Jr. is re-signed and he’s back at WVU, there’s no doubt in my mind that what he’s doing this year is nothing compared to what he’ll do in the second year, feeling that much more comfortable in Rich Rod’s offense. And with an improved defense, the sky is the limit. If that happens, there’s no doubt in my mind, and anyone being honest about what they’re watching right now, you’re watching greatness right now."

FB Owen Schmitt (2005-07)

"I think he’s had a monster start, as good as any QB who’s played the position at WV. He’s on his way to becoming the all-time great."

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