The Four WVU Position Battles That Will Likely Carry Over Into the Regular Season
The 2025 season is just around the corner, and for West Virginia, they'll still have a handful of position battles ongoing when they tee things up against Robert Morris. Sure, there's competition at every spot, every week, but there are four positions in particular where the battle is real.
Quarterback
We haven't talked about the quarterbacks too much this preseason, have we? Well, the discussion isn't going to end anytime soon, and probably not even after this Saturday. I expect that we'll see multiple quarterbacks in the opener against Robert Morris, and how they perform will dictate what happens in Week 2 and beyond. Both Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson are deserving of that opportunity.
Right Tackle
The Mountaineers have three viable options at right tackle — Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, and Mickel Clay. Crawford is my pick to be the first man to trot out there, but Bausley has experience in this offense and was a freshman All-American at Jax State two years ago. Mickel Clay is the guy most probably don't know much about, but he was among the best offensive tackles at the FCS level during his time at North Alabama.
Bandit
This is another obvious one, right? The university is still unsure about Jimmori Robinson's eligibility and is seeking clarity on that matter with the help of the Big 12. If he's eligible, he's the guy. If not, it will be a by-committee approach, led by Wyoming transfer Braden Siders, who will still have a big role even if Robinson is given the green light. Other names vying for playing time here are MarShon Oxley, Curtis Jones Jr., and Keenan Eck.
Nose Tackle
Hammond Russell IV is widely viewed as the clear-cut favorite, but keep a close eye on Nate Gabriel here. I've heard some good things about his progression and the way he's changed his body from a year ago. He will end up splitting time with Russell, assuming his play carries over into game action. True freshman Taylor Brown can't be forgotten about. He's got a chance to see some snaps this season.
