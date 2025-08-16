The Inside Scoop: Five Underrated Players WVU Fans Need to Buy Stock In
As WVU fall camp nears an end, we're starting to gather some information on which players will make an impact this fall, who may not, and some who are a little off the radar, but shouldn't be. Today, I'm giving you three underrated players you should be buying stock in, along with two others as honorable mentions.
RB Kannon Katzer
Katzr helped lead Ferris State to the Division II national championship last season while rushing for over 1,100 yards. He's small in stature, but he packs a punch with his "ticked off" running style. He runs angry and fights and claws for every inch, which is why I could see him handling some of ths short-yardage duties if Tye Edwards is ruled ineligible. Phil Steele told us on In the Gun that he's a name to watch for, so as soon as we hopped off the phone with him, I went and studied his tape a little harder, and oh yeah, you can see the potential. He won't rush for 1,000 yards or anything crazy like that, but could get you 200-400.
WR Justin Smith-Brown
With Cam Vaughn, Jaden Bray, and Rodney Gallagher III at the forefront of my mind at the wide receiver position, I've been struggling to figure out who could be that fourth option. I like Christian Hamilton a lot, and I see some potential in Logan Ramper as well. But one night a couple of weeks ago, Jed Drenning helped me out a little bit in this department, saying, "Remember the name Justin Smith-Brown. There's something about him." So naturally, I did the same thing I did with Katzer and watched the film again. The speed plays really well. He's not a true burner, but he's got a quickness to him and can really make things happen after the catch. I can see him turning into the guy they can dump the ball off to and let him do his thing. There are a lot of things they can do with him, so expect him to bounce around to every receiver spot.
BAN MarShon Oxley
I'll admit, I didn't think much of the Oxley addition or any of the JUCO additions, simply because guys at that level are more of an afterthought nowadays, thanks to the transfer portal. That's a lazy narrative that I'm guilty of believing. This guy can really get after the quarterback. Seemingly every play on his highlight reel, he's either the one making the play or causing some sort of disruption, allowing someone else to make it. He's just everywhere.
Last month, I spoke to his head coach at Hutchinson CC, Drew Dallas, and he confirmed that what I was seeing is exactly how he plays the game.
“I think the first thing you’re going to notice is just his get-off and effort that he plays with. I mean, he’s an elite pass rusher without question, and I think those things always stick out. Whether it’s in a down-and-distance or a personnel-oriented package, he’s going to be able to get after the quarterback just with his speed rush and get off. But he’s good against the run, too. He’s not scared. He’s probably one of the hardest-playing kids that we’ve had come through here, just with straight effort and energy throughout the course of the rep. I think for him, with that energy comes a lot of emotion, so it’s just being able to contain that emotion in a way that he can move onto the next play and do it down after down after down. I think that’s the biggest thing from an improvement standpoint. But he’s unbelievably gifted when it comes to the love of the game of football, playing fast, effort, pursuit — he’s going to be all over the field.”
Honorable Mention: TE Ryan Ward, LB Ben Bogle
These two are names I've heard pop up from a few different people. Maybe not as high of expectations, but they're making plays and guys that will contribute to some degree in 2025.
Ward is the future of the tight end room, in my opinion. He's a well-balanced player too, as in he's not viewed strictly as a receiving tight end or extension of the offensive line — he can do both. West Virginia will use a bunch of 12 and 13 personnel, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Ward to see the field.
As for Bogle, he's just a scrapper, a tackling machine. Last season at Southern Illinois, he posted 87 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss, ending the year as an AP All-American (Honorable Mention). He'll be slated behind guys like Reid Carrico, Chase Wilson, and Ben Cutter, but can easily rotate into the game at any of the linebacker spots.
