BREAKING: 2026 Forward Evans Barning Jr. Commits to WVU, Will Reclassify to 2025
Friday afternoon, class of 2026 forward Evans Barning Jr. (6'8", 190 lbs) announced his commitment to West Virginia. Barning is planning to reclassify to the 2025 class and join the Mountaineers this upcoming season, taking the final roster spot.
He recently averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the EYBL Peach Jam for Team Durant. His most notable performance was a 29-point output against the eventual champions, Brad Beal Elite.
Head coach Ross Hodge told reporters back in late July that he was not dead set on adding another center despite only having two on the roster. He was more concerned about getting the best player he could, regardless of position.
"At this point in time, best available more than anything. I think, commonly, most basketball fans look at rosters, and they always want you to add another big guy, which I get. But I always have to remind people, there’s usually only one big guy on the floor at a time, and there’s usually three little guys. We have pretty good balance on our roster as it is, so just trying to add the right person as much as anything.”
Barning has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter while also scoring underneath, but not necessarily as a post-up guy. His length can cause some problems on the defensive end, and gives him the ability to guard multiple positions.
Given the depth the Mountaineers have on the wing, it's unlikely that Barning will see a ton of minutes this season, if any. The plan could be to redshirt him and spend the next year learning the system and speed of the college game.
Updated West Virginia Basketball roster for the 2025-26 season
PG: Jasper Floyd, Amir Jenkins
SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, MJ Feenane
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas, Evans Barning Jr.
PF: Brenan Lorient, Jackson Fields
C: Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
