WVU Unveils New Student Section System That Could Change Game Days in a Big Way
Change is in full effect in Morgantown. A new head coach, a new mindset, a new roster, the glossy blue lids are back, and now, even the fans in the stands will experience some change.
Starting this year, the student section will be on a "first-come, first-serve" basis to help create a more energetic atmosphere. For years, the WVU student section has been lackluster at Milan Puskar Stadium, with several seats being unoccupied and the top section sometimes having more of a filled look than the lower level.
WVU is making this change to reverse that and hopes to get the students in the stadium sooner. Oftentimes, students will trickle in about midway through the first quarter, which isn't a good look for TV, but more importantly, it doesn't create that daunting atmosphere that's needed.
Per the official release, "The transition to the first-come, first-serve model helps to create an environment with the most passionate WVU students being closest to the action on game day and will help continue to foster one of the best student environments in all of college football. The student ticketing request, return and on-demand phase, as well as all other aspects of the student ticketing lottery process (including loyalty points) outside of game-day entry, remain in place."
More Information from the release
Beginning at the first home football game against Robert Morris on Saturday, Aug. 30, the student section game day seating process will be as follows:
- The first 2,200 students who enter the EAST (Student) Gate of Milan Puskar Stadium will receive a wristband and will be seated in lower-level student sections 109 and 110.
- After the 2,200 wristbands have been distributed, students will then be seated in the upper-level sections 205-211 or the lower-level section 121 (formerly Senior Spirit section) based on preference.
- *Please note that the upper-level sections 205-211 and lower-level section 121 WILL NOT open until all 2,200 wristbands have been distributed for lower-level sections 109 and 110.
When students log in to request student tickets this fall, there will no longer be multiple section options from which to choose. All students (excluding Mountaineer Maniac Ultimate Members) will only see “Student” as the ticket option. Mountaineer Maniac Ultimate Members will only see “Maniac” as the ticket option. Both ticket options follow the first-come, first-serve game day seating model entry process.
