The Most Slept On WVU Football Transfer Entering Next Season
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Of the 30+ players who transferred into the WVU football program this offseason, there are a handful or so who haven't received as much attention as they probably should.
At some point this summer, I'll hit on some of the others who are being overlooked, but the one who is being slept on the most, in my opinion?
UConn wide receiver transfer John Neider
Neider has received some attention, but guys who had a bigger recruiting profile out of high school, like TaRon Francis or transferred in from a big program like Prince Strachan at USC, or had explosive plays at the spring game like DJ Epps, have gotten more eyes. I can promise you, Neider is going to be right there in the mix when it comes to the group of most targeted receivers.
He has good size at 6'2", 196 lbs, and knows how to use that length to his advantage, consistently making contested catches.
If you take parts of Daikiel Shorts, Hudson Clement, and Jeff Weimer's game and throw it in a blender, it will spit out what you see with Neider — a reliable, smooth route runner, who works his tail off.
The most intriguing part about him is that he's only scratching the surface of the receiver he can ultimately become. He played quarterback in high school, so he's still learning all of the nuances of playing the position while also making the step up in competition, although he is confident that the transition won't be much of a hurdle, if one at all.
“It’s football. It’s the same thing everywhere," he said. "Some people say it’s different, there are levels to it, but I’ve been doubted my whole life, even since I was younger. I just continue to prove people wrong. There are levels to it, but I’m going to keep raising my game.”
If we're being honest, he's right. I think sometimes we all make too big a deal about a guy coming from the lower levels. Sure, it doesn't always work out, but oftentimes, these guys are overlooked, and in Neider's case, he didn't play the position he plays now when he was being recruited, so he was an unknown talent.
That won't be the case for much longer. Heading into fall camp, I have Neider projected as the top backup option to Jaden Bray at the Z receiver spot. In 13 games with the Huskies last season, he caught 27 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_