The Most Slept On WVU Football Transfer Entering Next Season

Of the 30+ players who transferred into the WVU football program this offseason, there are a handful or so who haven't received as much attention as they probably should.

At some point this summer, I'll hit on some of the others who are being overlooked, but the one who is being slept on the most, in my opinion?

UConn wide receiver transfer John Neider

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver John Neider (80) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Neider has received some attention, but guys who had a bigger recruiting profile out of high school, like TaRon Francis or transferred in from a big program like Prince Strachan at USC, or had explosive plays at the spring game like DJ Epps, have gotten more eyes. I can promise you, Neider is going to be right there in the mix when it comes to the group of most targeted receivers.

He has good size at 6'2", 196 lbs, and knows how to use that length to his advantage, consistently making contested catches.

WHAT A CATCH!



John Neider gets a hand on it! 😤 pic.twitter.com/V621E08Jei — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) September 20, 2025

I promise I’m not just shilling, but the power slot type is so useful in the positionless modern NFL and UConn’s John Neider has all the tools to be the next great FB/WR hybrid.



Very raw, developing rapidly, will be a star. Remember this guy pic.twitter.com/B02RguOD1s — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 22, 2025

Max Brown hits UConn transfer John Neider on the dig route for a TD



Neider has had a very impressive day definitely a wideout to look out for in the fall.#WVU pic.twitter.com/qYAQ8MYG8w — Matt Foley (@MattFoley1) April 18, 2026

If you take parts of Daikiel Shorts, Hudson Clement, and Jeff Weimer's game and throw it in a blender, it will spit out what you see with Neider — a reliable, smooth route runner, who works his tail off.

The most intriguing part about him is that he's only scratching the surface of the receiver he can ultimately become. He played quarterback in high school, so he's still learning all of the nuances of playing the position while also making the step up in competition, although he is confident that the transition won't be much of a hurdle, if one at all.

“It’s football. It’s the same thing everywhere," he said. "Some people say it’s different, there are levels to it, but I’ve been doubted my whole life, even since I was younger. I just continue to prove people wrong. There are levels to it, but I’m going to keep raising my game.”

If we're being honest, he's right. I think sometimes we all make too big a deal about a guy coming from the lower levels. Sure, it doesn't always work out, but oftentimes, these guys are overlooked, and in Neider's case, he didn't play the position he plays now when he was being recruited, so he was an unknown talent.

That won't be the case for much longer. Heading into fall camp, I have Neider projected as the top backup option to Jaden Bray at the Z receiver spot. In 13 games with the Huskies last season, he caught 27 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.