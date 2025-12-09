The Seven True Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact From Day One for WVU

Rich Rodriguez signed a massive high school recruiting class last week, and there could be a few more additions in the final signing period in early February. With much of the class in place, I wanted to go ahead and drop some names as to who I believe will be able to help the Mountaineers from day one next season.

The former Wisconsin pledge could be in line for a heavy workload (by freshman standards) next fall. Of course, WVU has JUCO star Martavious Boswell in the fold and will almost certainly add to the room via the portal, but this is a guy Rich Rod and his staff are thrilled about. He's big, can absorb contact, and bounce off tacklers. This young man has star potential and should 100% be in the rotation as a true freshman.

From a physicality standpoint, Brown could probably slide right into the lineup today and be one of the best options on West Virginia's roster. With him enrolling early and having several months of runway leading into the season to learn the system and continue to grow in the weight room, he'll be in line to start the season opener. He still has to go out and earn it, but I like his chances, as does everyone.

I'm unsure of how much Tishendorf will be in play here because he will be enrolling in the summer, and I do expect West Virginia to add to this room via the portal, but I can see him carving out a role on defense, even if it's 10-12 snaps. Like Brown, Tishendorf is physically ready to play, and don't be surprised if you see him lining up at tight end or fullback either. It's been discussed as a possibility.

Gillespie is a strong pass rusher who does a really good job shutting down the run game as well. A pretty well-balanced player who is constantly drawing attention from the offensive line and can handle double teams. Again, another player that probably won't start at any point next fall, but will certainly have an opportunity to be in the rotation.

West Virginia has him listed as a linebacker, but because of his size and speed, I think he'd be a perfect fit at Nickel/Sam as well. He's a hard hitter who flies around all over the field, covering a ton of ground. He immediately becomes one of the fastest backers on the roster.

Smith is a big, long, physical corner who can be trusted to play press-man coverage. The one thing West Virginia's corners lacked this past season was length, and Smith certainly has it. He will join the roster in the summer, so we're probably looking at mid-late October before he's truly in the rotation.

There is going to be a ton of competition at the Nickel/Sam position, and unless they land a pure fit through the portal who is an unquestioned starter, there's a good chance this job is a by-committee approach, at least to begin the year. Snyder is a sure tackler in space and plays with a great deal of physicality. It's hard to see a scenario where he doesn't at least contribute as a role player.

Here's the only other no-brainer, in my opinion. Sieg will step right in and make an impact not only in the secondary but on special teams as well. Once he masters his role on the defensive side of the ball, the coaching staff will allow him to get some work in at wide receiver. He's an elite athlete who can do some special things with the football in his hands.

