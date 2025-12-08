WVU RB Diore Hubbard Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubbard is intending to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The move comes just hours after junior running back Jahiem White announced his decision to part ways with the program and enter the portal earlier in the afternoon.

With season-ending injuries to White and redshirt senior Tye Edwards, Hubbard emerged as the featured back in head coach Rich Rodriguez’s offense. He led the Mountaineers with 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while adding 16 receptions for 156 yards. He made six starts across eight appearances but missed the season finale against Texas Tech due to injury.

Hubbard posted a career-high 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in WVU’s upset win over then-No. 22 Houston.

As a freshman in 2024, he appeared in two games.

A native of Gahanna, Ohio, Hubbard was a two-time Ohio First Team and All-Columbus Metro First Team selection, as well as a two-time Central Ohio Player of the Year and Ohio Capital Conference Player of the Year. He finished his Gahanna Lincoln High School career with 5,221 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns.

Hubbard is the fifth Mountaineer to enter the tranfer portal, joining Jahiem White, sophomore Zae Jennings, freshman linebacker Mike Hastie and freshman receiver Tyshawn Dues.

West Virginis added 49 commits since the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens Jan. 2–16, with an additional 15-day window available for programs experiencing coaching changes.

