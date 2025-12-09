West Virginia DB Kaleb Gray is Entering the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University defensive back Kaleb Gray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Galveston, Texas, native appeared in two games for the Mountaineers last season, seeing action against Robert Morris and Texas Tech.

Before arriving at WVU, Gray was a key contributor in the Dodge City Community College secondary under head coach Ryan Lusby. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he started all nine games in which he played and totaled 32 tackles, including 19 solo stops. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

Gray delivered one of his top performances against Hutchinson Community College, posting a season-high seven tackles, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. He added six tackles versus Iowa Central, and against Highland Community College he registered five tackles—three of them solo—along with another forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Gray is the sixth Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal today, totaling six so far this offseason, joining redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubbard, junior running back Jahiem White, sophomore defensive back Zae Jennings, freshman linebacker Mike Hastie and freshman receiver Tyshawn Dues.

West Virginia added 49 commits since the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens Jan. 2–16, with an additional 15-day window available for programs experiencing coaching changes.

