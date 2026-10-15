The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Preview + Prediction

We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show, presented by West Virginia On SI.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Midseason evaluation

Six games down, six to go. Now that we've officially reached the midway point of the 2026 season, we give our thoughts on how things have gone for the offense, defense, and special teams units. I have a feeling you will know a lot about how we feel about each respective group.

Segment 2: Expectations for the 2nd half of the season

What can the Mountaineers accomplish down the stretch? What do they need to accomplish? Winning games, of course, but it's also about finding as many guys as possible that you can win with in the future.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: WVU is 18-3-1 all-time against Cincinnati, giving the Mountaineers their third-best winning percentage against any FBS opponent. Whom do they have the best winning percentage against? A minimum of 15 games.

A. East Carolina

B. Rutgers

C: Temple

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Eugene couldn't settle on just one player this week because he has his eyes set on an entire position group. He explains why it's pivotal for that group to show up, and as always, I reveal one player to watch on each side of the ball for the opponent, in addition to my player to watch for WVU.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Preview

Run, run, run! We will see a whole lot in this game from both teams, but because of how poor both defenses have been, we may see each quarterback get more opportunities than usual. We discuss key stats, matchups, and things to watch for.

Segment 6: Week 7 Pick'ems

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana, 12 PM (FOX)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee, 3:30 PM (ABC)

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston, 7:30 PM (FOX)

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU, 7:30 PM (ABC)

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 12 PM (TNT)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.