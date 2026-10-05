Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced for WVU's Week 7 Matchup vs. Cincinnati
In this story:
First things first, West Virginia needs to get back in the win column this week against a very good Arizona team. But next week, the Mountaineers will welcome a more familiar foe in the Cincinnati Bearcats, meeting up with them for the first time in two years.
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Mountaineers and Bearcats will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT/TruTV/HBO Max.
A quick scout of the Bearcats
Cincinnati is very similar to West Virginia offensively in that they want to establish the ground game early and often. They have a strong duo at running back in Gi'Bran Payne (62 carries, 392 yards, 2 TDs) and Cole Tabb (34 carries, 330 yards, 6 TDs), with quarterback JC French IV serving as a nice complement (193 yards rushing, 5 TDs). French has been clean with the football with a 6:0 touchdown to interception ratio, completing 69.9% of his pass attempts.
Defensively, well, the Bearcats are similar to West Virginia too in that they give up a bunch of yardage (401.6) and points per game. In their last three games, they've allowed 31 to Miami (Ohio), 26 to Kansas State, and 34 to Arizona. I think it's safe to say you can expect a bunch of points to be scored in this one.
West Virginia's series history with Cincinnati
The Mountaineers have had a ton of success against the Bearcats over the years, holding an 18-3-1 lead in the all-time series. West Virginia has won each of the last four meetings, two of which were as members of the Big 12. The three games the Bearcats have won in the series (2003, 2008, 2009) were by a combined eight points. In Morgantown, Cincinnati is just 2-9-1.
2024: West Virginia 31, Cincinnati 24
2023: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21
2011: West Virginia 24, Cincinnati 21
2010: West Virginia 37, Cincinnati 10
2009: Cincinnati 24, West Virginia 21
2008: Cincinnati 26, West Virginia 23 (OT)
2007: West Virginia 28, Cincinnati 23
2006: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 24
2005: West Virginia 38, Cincinnati 0
2003: Cincinnati 15, West Virginia 13
2002: West Virginia 35, Cincinnati 32
1990: West Virginia 28, Cincinnati 20
1989: West Virginia 69, Cincinnati 3
1988: West Virginia 51, Cincinnati 13
1987: West Virginia 45, Cincinnati 17
1980: West Virginia 41, Cincinnati 27
1969: West Virginia 57, Cincinnati 11
1940: West Virginia 7, Cincinnati 7
1939: West Virginia 7, Cincinnati 0
1936: West Virginia 40, Cincinnati 6
1922: West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 0
1921: West Virginia 50, Cincinnati 0
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_