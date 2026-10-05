Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced for WVU's Week 7 Matchup vs. Cincinnati

First things first, West Virginia needs to get back in the win column this week against a very good Arizona team. But next week, the Mountaineers will welcome a more familiar foe in the Cincinnati Bearcats, meeting up with them for the first time in two years.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Mountaineers and Bearcats will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT/TruTV/HBO Max.

A quick scout of the Bearcats

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) reacts on the field during a stop in playagainst the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati is very similar to West Virginia offensively in that they want to establish the ground game early and often. They have a strong duo at running back in Gi'Bran Payne (62 carries, 392 yards, 2 TDs) and Cole Tabb (34 carries, 330 yards, 6 TDs), with quarterback JC French IV serving as a nice complement (193 yards rushing, 5 TDs). French has been clean with the football with a 6:0 touchdown to interception ratio, completing 69.9% of his pass attempts.

Defensively, well, the Bearcats are similar to West Virginia too in that they give up a bunch of yardage (401.6) and points per game. In their last three games, they've allowed 31 to Miami (Ohio), 26 to Kansas State, and 34 to Arizona. I think it's safe to say you can expect a bunch of points to be scored in this one.

West Virginia's series history with Cincinnati

Nov 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) carries the ball on a touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia won 42-21. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers have had a ton of success against the Bearcats over the years, holding an 18-3-1 lead in the all-time series. West Virginia has won each of the last four meetings, two of which were as members of the Big 12. The three games the Bearcats have won in the series (2003, 2008, 2009) were by a combined eight points. In Morgantown, Cincinnati is just 2-9-1.

2024: West Virginia 31, Cincinnati 24

2023: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21

2011: West Virginia 24, Cincinnati 21

2010: West Virginia 37, Cincinnati 10

2009: Cincinnati 24, West Virginia 21

2008: Cincinnati 26, West Virginia 23 (OT)

2007: West Virginia 28, Cincinnati 23

2006: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 24

2005: West Virginia 38, Cincinnati 0

2003: Cincinnati 15, West Virginia 13

2002: West Virginia 35, Cincinnati 32

1990: West Virginia 28, Cincinnati 20

1989: West Virginia 69, Cincinnati 3

1988: West Virginia 51, Cincinnati 13

1987: West Virginia 45, Cincinnati 17

1980: West Virginia 41, Cincinnati 27

1969: West Virginia 57, Cincinnati 11

1940: West Virginia 7, Cincinnati 7

1939: West Virginia 7, Cincinnati 0

1936: West Virginia 40, Cincinnati 6

1922: West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 0

1921: West Virginia 50, Cincinnati 0