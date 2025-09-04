The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Ohio Preview + Prediction
After a 45-3 blowout victory over Robert Morris in the season opener, the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Ohio Bobcats in what could end up being a very pivotal game for WVU's bowl hopes.
The 2024 MAC champs return some key pieces from last year's team, including dynamic dual-threat quarterback Parker Navarro, who put up big numbers in their opener on the road at Rutgers, nearly leading them to a win. Had their defense come up with a stop on 4th & 7 at the end of the game, there's a good chance Navarro leads the Bobcats right down the field to pull off the upset.
To open up this week's The Walk Thru Game Day Show, former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon and I discuss the play of Nicco Marchiol in the opener, where he was nearly perfect, completing 17-of-20 pass attempts for 224 yards, while adding another 56 yards with his legs. Also, we highlight a few areas that the Mountaineers must clean up before making the trip to Athens, and no, we're not talking about the fumbles.
Is this a "trap game" for WVU? Rich Rodriguez sure doesn't think so, and neither do we. Yes, Ohio has WVU's full attention and can certainly win the game or provide a scare, but there is zero thought about Pitt this week.
To wrap up the show, Eugene gives his pick for this week's Napoleon's Dynamite, we break down the matchup on both sides of the ball, and of course, we round out the show with our weekly pick'ems segment.
