WVU Basketball Jersey Numbers Announced for Fully Rebuilt 2025–26 Roster
A new era of West Virginia basketball is set to begin (again) in just a couple of months and for the second straight year, Mountaineer fans will really have to study the roster (and jersey numbers) to know who is who and who plays what position.
First-year head coach Ross Hodge had to completely flip the roster with all possible returning players entering the transfer portal following Darian DeVries' departure to Indiana, with the exception of redshirt freshman Abraham Oyeadier. He is the only holdover from last year's team, but he did not see any game action.
Wednesday evening, the basketball roster was updated with new jersey numbers for all players on the roster. Here's a look at what number each player will sport, listed in numerical order.
Updated WVU men's basketball roster
0 - F Brenan Lorient
1 - G Jasper Floyd
2 - G Amir Jenkins
3 - G Honor Huff
4 - G Jayden Forsythe
5 - F DJ Thomas
7 - F Evans Barning Jr.
8 - C Abraham Oyeadier
13 - G Chance Moore
15 - F Jackson Fields
20 - G MJ Feenane
21 - G Niyol Hauet
23 - G Morris Ugusuk
52 - F Treysen Eaglestaff
55 - C Harlan Obioha
At the end of summer, Hodge met with the media to discuss several things, from the team to roster building. Although it's still early, he seems to feel pretty good about the bunch he and his staff have assembled.
“They really support each other. They’ve got great hearts, they’ve been great teammates. They’re willing learners; they want to do what we’re asking them to do. This group works really hard, they like each other, they care about basketball, and they’re excited to go on this journey.”
The Mountaineers will unofficially open the season on October 26th with an exhibition against Wheeling University (Division II) at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off time for that is to be determined. They will open the lid on the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday, November 4th, at home against Mount St. Mary's.
