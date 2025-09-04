Score Predictions for West Virginia's Dangerous Week 2 Matchup vs. Ohio
West Virginia has a big challenge this week against the reigning MAC champs, the Ohio Bobcats. Can they avoid stubbing their toe just ahead of the Backyard Brawl?
Here are our predictions for this week's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 30, Ohio 27
I have this one going right down to the wire. This isn't your typical Group of Six team; these guys are legit and have a dude at quarterback with Parker Navarro. Running back Sieh Bangura and wide receiver Chase Hendricks will present some problems as well for a defense that was not tested whatsoever in the opener.
Last week didn't tell me much of anything, which is why I have this being a field goal game. It's hard to raise the bar much higher than that when there are still so many unknowns about how good this team is and what their strengths and weaknesses are.
I do expect West Virginia's tempo to play a factor, especially late in the game when Ohio is having to rotate in more bodies that maybe aren't quite as polished. Mountaineers escape and move to 2-0.
Anthony Halkias: West Virginia 34, Ohio 24
Look, beating Robert Morris 45-3 doesn't do a ton in terms of making me think this team truly can win the Big 12. However, it showed me enough to trust they can go on the road and beat Ohio. WVU is favored by 3.5 points to beat Ohio. I feel confident they can win by 10, but that is if they take care of the football. The fumbles can't happen again.
Zac Alley also inspired a lot of confidence, but I expect Ohio's offense to be solid as they put up 31 points against a decent Rutgers defense. Still, I think WVU comes out on top, getting to 2-0 on the season. I also predict Jahiem White has an incredible game, as well as Cam Vaughn builds off his Week 1 showing with a great game. Look for the Mountaineers' stars on offense to thrive off the momentum they created in Week 1.
Record: 1-0.
Zach Campbell: West Virginia 35, Ohio 17
I think West Virginia grew up a lot in the first half on Saturday. Dropping the rock that many times and letting Robert Morris convert on multiple drives likely had Rich Rodriguez seeking blood in the locker room at halftime. Not only that, but Ohio played stout football against a P4 opponent on the road and showed its best hand in the process, which should provide gold in terms of film study this week.
That said, Parker Navarro is a legit dual threat and will be the first real test Zac Alley’s defense sees this season, and Ohio probably has a little extra moxie after taking the Scarlet Knights to the wire in New Jersey.
This offense, behind Jahiem White and Nicco Marchiol (who was basically perfect on Saturday), should be able to cause enough problems to stretch the lead against the Bobcats. Rodriguez isn’t playing around with “looking ahead,” and his team 100% will receive that message. 2-0 going into the Backyard Brawl will look really good on West Virginia’s resume.
Record: 1-0.
Josh Wolfe: West Virginia 38, Ohio 13
I think WVU is going to open up the playbook in this game and show that they have a legitimate power-four roster. They will build off the momentum they gained in the second half of the Robert Morris game.
Rutgers had a number of opportunities to put Ohio away in commanding fashion, but just wasn’t able to make the plays needed. In my opinion, WVU has a lot more talent on the defensive front seven and the offensive skill players than Rutgers. Due to this, they will stonewall the talented Parker Navarro and score relatively easily on the day. Ohio will struggle with the speed of guys like Cam Vaughn and Cyncir Bowers.
The looming potential of College Gameday against Pittsburgh will not affect the Mountaineers.
Record: 1-0.
