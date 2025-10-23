Mountaineers Now

The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. TCU Preview + Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss West Virginia's Week 9 matchup vs. TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Preview + Prediction: West Virginia vs. TCU
Preview + Prediction: West Virginia vs. TCU /
In this story:

This week on the Walk Thru Game Day Show, Eugene Napoleon and I preview this week's matchup between West Virginia and TCU.

Also...

We open the show by discussing whether or not the future at quarterback is already on the roster in Khalil Wilkins or Scotty Fox, or if the Mountaineers will have to go out in the transfer portal to find that solution. We also make some predictions on some overs/unders that we manufactured for the final five games of the season, including how many quarterbacks start games, how many wins the Mountaineers can collect down the stretch, and how many key pieces to next year's squad they can identify over the next month in addition to Jahiem White, Cam Vaughn, and Curtis Jones Jr.

After the break, Eugene makes his Napoleon's dynamite pick of the week, we talk other players to watch, and then dive into the matchup before making our picks.

This week's pick'ems are:

No. 18 USF at Memphis, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 11 BYU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI, and make your picks by placing them in the comments section. If you go 5/5, you'll receive an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon from his time at West Virginia

The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs will kick things off at approximately 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Everything West Virginia Head Coach Ross Hodge Had to Say at Big 12 Media Day

How and When to Watch Ross Hodge, WVU Players Speak at Big 12 Media Day

Rich Rodriguez Pushes Back on the Idea That WVU is Far Behind UCF in its Rebuild

Rodriguez Teases Lineup Changes at WVU and All Eyes Are on the Offensive Line

Between The Eers: Why Bail on WVU After Just Seven Games?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football