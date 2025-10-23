The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. TCU Preview + Prediction
This week on the Walk Thru Game Day Show, Eugene Napoleon and I preview this week's matchup between West Virginia and TCU.
Also...
We open the show by discussing whether or not the future at quarterback is already on the roster in Khalil Wilkins or Scotty Fox, or if the Mountaineers will have to go out in the transfer portal to find that solution. We also make some predictions on some overs/unders that we manufactured for the final five games of the season, including how many quarterbacks start games, how many wins the Mountaineers can collect down the stretch, and how many key pieces to next year's squad they can identify over the next month in addition to Jahiem White, Cam Vaughn, and Curtis Jones Jr.
After the break, Eugene makes his Napoleon's dynamite pick of the week, we talk other players to watch, and then dive into the matchup before making our picks.
This week's pick'ems are:
No. 18 USF at Memphis, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 11 BYU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs will kick things off at approximately 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Football season show schedule
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
