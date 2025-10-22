How and When to Watch Ross Hodge, WVU Players Speak at Big 12 Media Day
This afternoon, West Virginia men's basketball coach Ross Hodge will be meeting with the media at the Big 12 Media Days at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hodge will be accompanied by Jasper Floyd, Brenen Lorient, and Honor Huff. Media day is already underway, and you can stream it live on ESPN+. Below are the times that each coach/team will take questions.
Big 12 media day schedule
9:40-9:50: Jerome Tang, Kansas State
10:00-10:10: Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
10:20-10:30: Wes Miller, Cincinnati
10:40-10:50: Steve Lutz, Oklahoma State
11:00-11:10: Alen Jensen, Utah
11:20-11:30: Bobby Hurley, Arizona State
11:40-11:50: Jamie Dixon, TCU
12:00-12:10: T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State
2:20-2:30: Scott Drew, Baylor
2:40-2:50: Ross Hodge, West Virginia
3:00-3:10: Kevin Young, BYU
3:20-3:30: Tad Boyle, Colorado
3:40-3:50: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
4:00-4:10: Johnny Dawkins, UCF
4:20-4:30: Kelvin Sampson, Houston
4:40-4:50: Bill Self, Kansas
Once Hodge and the players speak at the podium, we'll have everything they said here on our website.
This Sunday, West Virginia fans will get their first look at this year's team as they get set to host the Wheeling Cardinals in an exhibition at Hope Coliseum on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
“You’re looking forward to playing someone else. I think it kind of starts there," Hodge said last week. "These guys have really been playing against each other since June. You take it a step further, whether it’s the exhibition versus Wheeling on the 26th or your opener, crowd is a real thing in college basketball — they impact games, they make a difference.”
