Between The Eers: Why Bail on WVU After Just Seven Games?
The West Virginia faithful is frustrated, embarrassed, sad, concerned, and many other things following this 2-5 start to the 2025 season. Fans have every right to feel that way, but what's happened this year is not a sign of what's to come.
Some even believe that Rich Rodriguez will never get the program turned around and are already claiming that he was the wrong hire. It's way too early to make that assumption, especially when you take into consideration the amount of devastating injuries this team has suffered throughout the season. Yes, injuries are a part of the game, and everyone deals with them, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many teams out there who are on their fourth and fifth quarterbacks, are without their top three running backs, and are also missing one of their top wide receivers.
Criticism is justified in some areas of the roster, but not across the board. Rich Rod and his staff will be better positioned to acquire better talent in the transfer portal this offseason and will also have a full high school recruiting class to pair with it, unlike last winter.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain why fans have every right to be upset but need to have patience with this rebuild before jumping to any conclusions about Rodriguez's ability to turn this around.
