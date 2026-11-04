The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Preview + Prediction

We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show, presented by West Virginia On SI.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Blind Rankings

For the first time ever on The Walk Thru, we play a game of blind ranking former Mountaineers. I give Eugene five running backs to rank, and he gives me five quarterbacks — ranging across all eras of WVU football and talent levels.

Segment 2: Bowl Projections

WVU didn't improve or hurt its bowl stock last week due to the bye, but there are some new postseason projections out for the Mountaineers. We discuss them and give our thoughts on what a successful, yet realistic finish looks like.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: What is Rich Rod’s winning percentage coming out of a bye week as the head coach at WVU?

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A. .625

B. .545

C: .380

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

After being held under the century mark for two straight weeks, Cam Cook needs to have himself a big game, and that's who Eugene highlights in our Napoleon's Dynamite segment. I give the Mountaineer to watch on the defensive side of the ball, and one player on offense and defense for Texas Tech.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Preview

Tech made a switch at quarterback, going from Will Hammond to the dynamic Thomas Castellanos. We go deep on what type of challenge he will be for the Mountaineers' defense, discuss Tech's insanely good rushing duo, and what West Virginia will be facing on the other side of the ball with a stout front seven.

Segment 6: Week 10 Pick'ems

No. 7 BYU at No. 3 Utah, 12 PM (ABC)

No. 9 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, 3:30 PM (ABC)

No. 1 Miami at No. 4 Notre Dame, 7:30 PM (NBC)

No. 2 Georgia at No. 12 Ole Miss, 7:30 PM (ABC)

West Virginia at No. 13 Texas Tech, 9:30 PM (ESPN)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

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