There's 'Still a Question' About Jimmori Robinson's Status for the Pitt Game
News came out on Monday that West Virginia bandit Jimmori Robinson is expected to be given the green light by the NCAA, allowing him to play this season.
However, there's still some uncertainty about whether or not he'll be able to suit up for this week's game against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
"From my understanding, he's going to be cleared, but I thought he'd be cleared for this weekend, but there's still a question about that," head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters during his weekly press conference.
Robinson and his three teammates — Tye Edwards, Jeff Weimer, and Justin Harrington — were cleared when Judge John Preston Bailey ordered the NCAA to deem them eligible. An academic issue caused uncertainty as to whether or not the ruling covered that. It seems it's more of a matter of when Robinson will see than field rather than if at this point.
The NCAA released the following statement shortly after the ruling, suggesting that they knew they'd have to let Robinson play.
“This ruling will lead to high school students losing opportunities to compete in college athletics, and it erodes the academic standards that have for decades ensured student-athletes obtained an education. The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and differing court opinions are why partnering with Congress is essential to provide stability for all college athletes.”
West Virginia's defense did a pretty decent job of keeping contain against Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro and forcing him into some bad decisions, but they weren't perfect. He still made plays with his legs, and this week's challenge of Eli Holstein, while different, is going to have some carryover from last week with his ability to make plays with his legs.
"He's an NFL guy. He can make all the throws," Rodriguez said. "Last week was different because Parker Navarro was such a unique guy that would make jump passes, scramble around, make you miss, and get first downs. The plan for him and the plan for everybody else is a little different, probably. Eli can move around a little bit. He's not just a stationary target. They're going to throw it all over the place if we don't get pressure or we don't cover well."
