Narduzzi Points the Finger at WVU for Pause in Brawl: 'Maybe They Didn't Want to Play Us'
It's Backyard Brawl week, folks, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is back at it, spreading misinformation.
A few months ago, he claimed that fans were throwing beer cans, which is not true. He's only made one trip to WVU as the head coach of Pitt, and there were no reported incidents of what he laid out in his interview with 93.7 The Fan.
Now, he's pointing the finger at West Virginia for the upcoming pause in the Backyard Brawl.
“Again, I don’t want to speak for Allen (Greene), but I think our athletic director has reached out to them, and they already got it filled up, which means maybe they didn’t want to play us. I don’t know. They filled it up. I know if we knew that was going to happen, that would be our first call. Whatever. Can’t do anything about it. Stay in my lane.”
Saying he's going to stay in his lane after falsely blaming WVU and speaking for his athletic director right after saying he didn't want to speak for his athletic director is certainly a way to go about it.
Narduzzi made similar comments earlier this summer, and when West Virginia AD Wren Baker held his annual preseason press conference, he addressed the matter.
"A few days before those comments were made (by Pat Narduzzi at ACC media day), I actually reached out to the athletic director at Pitt to extend the series, so they knew fully well we were trying to extend the series."
At the end of the day, it's become a ridiculous game of he said this, he said that, with both sides being unable to bridge the gap in the series. No one cares how it gets done; it just needs to happen. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the two sides are going to be able to figure it out, leading to a three-year pause in the rivalry.
The previous administrations for both schools are largely to blame for this. Now, it's on Allen Greene and Wren Baker to make sure when the game returns in 2029 that it never happens again.
