Colton McKivitz Becomes Second-Highest Paid Mountaineer in the NFL with New Contract

A brand-new deal for the former West Virginia offensive tackle.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It was a solid weekend for the Mountaineers (in the NFL, that is), and the good vibes continued into Week 2 as the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the shiny new deal, McKivitz now becomes the second-highest paid former Mountaineer in the NFL, behind only Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith, who is making $75 million over two years. McKivitz was in the last year of his deal and was hoping to stay in the Bay Area. The two sides had been in talks for a while and were able to meet on a deal that is fair for both sides. Offensive tackles are not cheap in the NFL, and while McKivitz is not widely viewed as one of the top tackles in the league, he is more than just serviceable, so $15 million per year makes sense.

The former Mountaineer really struggled to find his footing during his first three years in the league, but won the starting right tackle job in 2023 and hasn't looked back since, starting every single game since the start of that season, including the Super Bowl two years ago.

Following the 2019 season, MvKivitz was named a member of the All-Big 12 First Team and was also named the Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

