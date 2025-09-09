Between The Eers: Panic Mode for WVU? What's the Plan Without Jahiem White?
Bad news, good news. West Virginia officially lost running back Jahiem White (knee) and wide receiver Jaden Bray (foot) for the season, but did receive news that pass rusher Jimmori Robinson has been given the green light by the NCAA to play.
With White out, who do the Mountaineers turn to at running back? Clay Ash could be the next guy in line, solely based on game reps played, but can he be "the guy" in this backfield? I have a hard time believing he could, meaning Cyncir Bowers, Tye Edwards, and Diore Hubbard are going to have to take a step throughout the practice week to show they are capable of getting the job done on Saturday.
At receiver, WVU should have enough to make up for the loss of Jaden Bray, although losing his productivity will certainly hurt. Guys like Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer, Preston Fox, and possibly even Christian Hamilton and Jordan McCants could see increased roles/opportunities.
And lastly, defensive coordinator Zac Alley has to be thrilled with Jimmori Robinson being cleared, giving him another key piece to work with in that defensive front. Last year, Robinson was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar season at UTSA.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I'm joined by former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon as we discuss the impact of losing White and Bray and what the addition of Robinson could mean to the Mountaineers' defense this week against Pitt.
