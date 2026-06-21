Projecting Every WVU Player’s College Football 27 Rating Before the Game Drops

College Football 27 will be hitting the shelves here in just a couple of weeks, and for the 80-ish or so days between the release of the game and the start of the 2026 season, West Virginia Mountaineer fans will be able to get their "first look" at all of the newcomers in a WVU uniform, and heck, maybe even be a few seasons into their dynasty.

What will the Mountaineers be rated on this year's game? I give my prediction of what I think each player will be rated by EA. These projections aren't necessarily what I would rate them, however.

Quarterback

Mike Hawkins Jr. — 83

Scotty Fox Jr. — 76

Max Brown — 72

Jyron Hughley — 70

John Johnson III — 66

Wyatt Brown — 66

Max Anderson — 66

Running Back

Cam Cook — 95

Amari Latimer — 77

Martavious Boswell — 75

Chris Talley — 74

SirPaul Cheeks — 73

Darius Morant — 71

Lawrence Autry — 70

Wide Receiver

Jaden Bray — 81

Prince Strachan — 81

DJ Epps — 80

John Neider — 78

Keon Hutchins — 75

Kedrick Triplett — 74

TaRon Francis — 74

Cyrus Traugh — 72

Armoni Bomar-Weaver — 70

Charlie Hanafin — 70

Robert Oliver — 69

Malachi Thompson — 68

Landon Drumm — 67

Greg Wilfred — 67

Brad Mossor — 65

Tight End/Fullback

Josh Sapp 76

Cam Ball 75

Ryan Ward — 71

Kayden Luke — 70

Sam Hamilton — 68

Kade Bush — 67

Carter Zuliani — 65

Xavier Anderson — 64

Offensive Line

Bubba Grayson — 83

Landen Livingston — 83

Cam Griffin — 83

Nick Krahe — 82

Wes King — 81

Carsten Casady — 79

Kevin Brown — 79

Devin Vass — 79

Malik Agbo — 77

Deshawn Woods — 74

Jonas Muya — 73

Lamarcus Dillard — 73

Camden Goforth — 70

Josh Aisosa — 69

Rhett Morris — 68

Aidan Woods — 67

Raymond Kovalesky — 65

Andreas Hunter — 64

Trevor Bigelow — 64

Defensive Line

Nate Gabriel — 76

Jaylen Thomas — 75

Darius Wiley — 74

Corey McIntyre Jr. — 74

KJ Henson — 74

Taylor Brown — 73

Will LeBlanc — 72

Wilnerson Telemaque — 70

Brandon Caesar — 70

Cam Mallory — 68

Carter Kessler — 67

Yendor Mack — 67

Gabe Ryan — 65

EGDE

Harper Holloman — 82

Zeke Durham-Campbell — 82

David Afogho —77

Jeremiah Johnson — 74

Tobi Haastrup — 73

Noah Tishendorf — 66

Linebacker

Ben Cutter — 75

Malachi Hood – 74

Tyler Stolsky — 73

Isaiah Patterson — 72

Cam Torbor — 72

Jason Hall Jr. — 70

Cameron Dwyer — 68

Antoine Sharp Jr. — 67

Ashton Woods — 67

Trey McGlothlin — 66

Cornerback

Nick Taylor — 75

Chams Diagne — 74

Da'Mun Allen — 74

Keyshawn Robinson — 73

Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. — 73

Jaire Rawlison — 72

Vincent Smith — 72

ChaMarryus Bomar — 70

Makhi Boone — 69

Tim Roberson — 68

Simaj Hill — 67

Jayden Bell — 66

Nickel/Sam

Geimere Latimer — 82

Andrew Powdrell — 79

Maliek Hawkins — 75

Emory Snyder — 69

Miles Khatri — 67

Safety

Kamari Wilson — 86

Matt Sieg — 75

Kameron Reddic — 75

Da'Mare Williams — 73

Jacob Bradford — 71

Rickey Giles — 68

Jayden Ballard — 67

Alex Adebayo — 66

Shane Cornali — 65

Kicker/Punter

Jack Cassidy — 81

Peter Notaro — 77

Bryan Hansen — 76