Projecting Every WVU Player’s College Football 27 Rating Before the Game Drops
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College Football 27 will be hitting the shelves here in just a couple of weeks, and for the 80-ish or so days between the release of the game and the start of the 2026 season, West Virginia Mountaineer fans will be able to get their "first look" at all of the newcomers in a WVU uniform, and heck, maybe even be a few seasons into their dynasty.
What will the Mountaineers be rated on this year's game? I give my prediction of what I think each player will be rated by EA. These projections aren't necessarily what I would rate them, however.
Quarterback
Mike Hawkins Jr. — 83
Scotty Fox Jr. — 76
Max Brown — 72
Jyron Hughley — 70
John Johnson III — 66
Wyatt Brown — 66
Max Anderson — 66
Running Back
Cam Cook — 95
Amari Latimer — 77
Martavious Boswell — 75
Chris Talley — 74
SirPaul Cheeks — 73
Darius Morant — 71
Lawrence Autry — 70
Wide Receiver
Jaden Bray — 81
Prince Strachan — 81
DJ Epps — 80
John Neider — 78
Keon Hutchins — 75
Kedrick Triplett — 74
TaRon Francis — 74
Cyrus Traugh — 72
Armoni Bomar-Weaver — 70
Charlie Hanafin — 70
Robert Oliver — 69
Malachi Thompson — 68
Landon Drumm — 67
Greg Wilfred — 67
Brad Mossor — 65
Tight End/Fullback
Josh Sapp 76
Cam Ball 75
Ryan Ward — 71
Kayden Luke — 70
Sam Hamilton — 68
Kade Bush — 67
Carter Zuliani — 65
Xavier Anderson — 64
Offensive Line
Bubba Grayson — 83
Landen Livingston — 83
Cam Griffin — 83
Nick Krahe — 82
Wes King — 81
Carsten Casady — 79
Kevin Brown — 79
Devin Vass — 79
Malik Agbo — 77
Deshawn Woods — 74
Jonas Muya — 73
Lamarcus Dillard — 73
Camden Goforth — 70
Josh Aisosa — 69
Rhett Morris — 68
Aidan Woods — 67
Raymond Kovalesky — 65
Andreas Hunter — 64
Trevor Bigelow — 64
Defensive Line
Nate Gabriel — 76
Jaylen Thomas — 75
Darius Wiley — 74
Corey McIntyre Jr. — 74
KJ Henson — 74
Taylor Brown — 73
Will LeBlanc — 72
Wilnerson Telemaque — 70
Brandon Caesar — 70
Cam Mallory — 68
Carter Kessler — 67
Yendor Mack — 67
Gabe Ryan — 65
EGDE
Harper Holloman — 82
Zeke Durham-Campbell — 82
David Afogho —77
Jeremiah Johnson — 74
Tobi Haastrup — 73
Noah Tishendorf — 66
Linebacker
Ben Cutter — 75
Malachi Hood – 74
Tyler Stolsky — 73
Isaiah Patterson — 72
Cam Torbor — 72
Jason Hall Jr. — 70
Cameron Dwyer — 68
Antoine Sharp Jr. — 67
Ashton Woods — 67
Trey McGlothlin — 66
Cornerback
Nick Taylor — 75
Chams Diagne — 74
Da'Mun Allen — 74
Keyshawn Robinson — 73
Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. — 73
Jaire Rawlison — 72
Vincent Smith — 72
ChaMarryus Bomar — 70
Makhi Boone — 69
Tim Roberson — 68
Simaj Hill — 67
Jayden Bell — 66
Nickel/Sam
Geimere Latimer — 82
Andrew Powdrell — 79
Maliek Hawkins — 75
Emory Snyder — 69
Miles Khatri — 67
Safety
Kamari Wilson — 86
Matt Sieg — 75
Kameron Reddic — 75
Da'Mare Williams — 73
Jacob Bradford — 71
Rickey Giles — 68
Jayden Ballard — 67
Alex Adebayo — 66
Shane Cornali — 65
Kicker/Punter
Jack Cassidy — 81
Peter Notaro — 77
Bryan Hansen — 76
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_