Tulane Kicker Transfer Ethan Head Signs with West Virginia
A special teams addition out of the transfer portal! On Thursday, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced the signing of kicker Ethan Head, formerly of Tulane.
During his true freshman season with the Green Wave, Head connected on four of his five field goal attempts, going 1/1 on 20-29-yard attempts and 3/4 on 30-39-yard attempts, with a long of 38. He also went 18/21 on PATs.
In addition to his field goal duties, Head was also the kickoff man for Tulane. He finished the season with 49 of his 76 kicks being ruled as touchbacks, giving him a 65% touchback rate.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
