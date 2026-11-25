The first availability report came out on Tuesday night for West Virginia's matchup against No. 2-ranked Utah, and a couple of household names were listed for the Utes. Starting running back Wayshawn Parker and leading receiver Braden Pegan are both considered questionable.

Even if both players are eventually downgraded to out, it will take quite a miracle for the Mountaineers to leave Salt Lake City with a win. It was already going to be a bit of an uphill battle, but with QB Mike Hawkins Jr. now "doubtful," it makes the possibility of an upset even less likely in a significant way.

More on Pegan and Parker...

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only 14 receivers in college football have hauled in more touchdown receptions this season than Braden Pegan. So far this year, he has recorded 49 receptions for 718 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Checking in at 6'3", 210 lbs, he can be a bit of a matchup problem for anyone he plays, especially this West Virginia defense, which has not played the ball well in the air all year long.

As for Wayshawn Parker, nearly everyone covering the league fully expected him to be toward the top of the leaderboard in rushing, but he's had some uninspiring performances, rushing for 30 yards on 10 carries against Utah State, 13 for 47 against Houston, and 14 for 36 against BYU. And in the last two weeks, he was extremely limited, combining for just three yards on two carries in Utah's wins over Arizona and TCU.

A year ago, Parker rushed for 981 yards and six touchdowns. Against the Mountaineers, he toted the rock nine times for 66 yards and two scores, while adding two catches and 21 yards for a touchdown. Safe to say he had quite the day against Zac Alley's defense.

If he is unable to give it a go, they will lean on sophomore Daniel Bray to complement whatever QB Devon Dampier gives them on the ground. Bray has 491 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Utah's Tuesday night availability report

QUESTIONABLE

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

RB Wayshawn Parker

WR Braden Pegan

DT Mike Tauteoli

S Marcus Wimberly

LS Logan Castor

PROBABLE

OL Solatoa Moea’i

West Virginia's Tuesday night availability report

OUT

WR Jaden Bray

TE Cam Ball

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

DOUBTFUL

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

PROBABLE

LB Isaiah Patterson

S Andrew Powdrell

S Matt Sieg

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