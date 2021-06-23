Two More Newcomers Arrive on Campus

West Virginia football has officially welcomed freshman offensive lineman Tomas Rimac and JUCO transfer cornerback Caleb Coleman to the program as they have arrived on campus.

Rimac is a big, strong, yet athletic offensive lineman. He squats a max of 525 lbs, benches 300 lbs, and runs a 4.8 40-yard dash. Rimac excels in the run blocking game and has great lateral movement and is oftentimes used as a "puller". He will have some work to do in pass protection, but already has great footwork and technique - he will just need some fine-tuning.

Rimac projects to be an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. At Brunswick High School, he's been lining up at left tackle, but he may fit better on the right side in Morgantown. Regardless, this is a quality find by the coaching staff and he should be a guy that works his way into the rotation by year two or three as he has the traits to be a legitimate Big 12 starting tackle.

Coleman appeared in seven games this past season for Hutchinson Community College and recorded 20 tackles and three interceptions.

The Mountaineers have lost a few key members of the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason and needed to add some depth, especially at corner. Coleman will have five years to play four.

The only missing member of WVU's 2021 signing class is Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH). We will provide an update on Anderson's status once we receive word.

