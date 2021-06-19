Jarret Doege Considered a 'Tier 3' QB by CBS Sports

The folks at CBS Sports don't think all that highly of the Mountaineers' starting quarterback.

Jarret Doege is heading into his 2nd full season as the starting quarterback for West Virginia and is hoping to raise his game to the next level after ending last year on a sour note.

Doege struggled in the team's bowl game against Army and was eventually yanked from the game for Austin Kendall, who led the team to a come-from-behind victory.

Throughout the course of the season, Doege did a phenomenal job of protecting the football in the passing game as he threw just four interceptions on the year. However, he did fumble the ball a handful of times and did not react well to pressure in the pocket. This caused Doege to be very inconsistent in games against Baylor, Texas Tech, and Army. Pocket movement and mobility are things that Doege has placed an emphasis on this season so that he becomes a more efficient quarterback.

In a recent article by Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports, Doege was placed as the 27th-best quarterback in the country and in Tier 3 of Kercheval's list. Other notable names listed in Tier 3 are Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Charlie Brewer (Utah), Malik Cunningham (Louisville), Jack Coan (Notre Dame), and Max Duggan (TCU) among others.

In terms of ranking, I would have Doege slightly above No. 25 but I do believe putting him in that third tier is the right spot for him. He has the potential to emerge into a top 15 quarterback but also may never improve and what you've seen already is what you're going to get with Doege.

Doege and the Mountaineers will kickoff the season on September 4th on the road at Maryland.

