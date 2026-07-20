Two WVU 2025 Starters Who Won't Have the Same Role in 2026

Just because you finish a season as a starter, doesn’t mean you’ll begin the next one in the same role, especially in this era of the transfer portal where teams can make upgrades at your position over the winter.

There are two players on West Virginia’s roster, both on the offensive side of the ball, who are primed to transition to a backup role in 2026.

OL Landen Livingston

WVU Athletics Communications

Livingston did a fine job last year as the Mountaineers’ starting center, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed just five pressures, three hurries, one QB hit, and one sack on the season. The lack of push in the right game was noticeable, aside from the Houston game. He had trouble winning at the point of attack consistently, which played a factor in West Virginia’s struggles in the run game. I had him projected as the starting center for much of the off-season, but it appears Wyoming transfer Wes King is now the frontrunner there , and with Nick Krahe sliding to left guard, it feels like Livingston will be utilized in a backup role along the interior in 2026.

West Virginia beat out the likes of Kansas State, Texas, and several others for King, who has been elite in pass protection throughout his career, not allowing a single sack in 910 career pass pro snaps.

QB Scotty Fox Jr.

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Mike Hawkins is the guy for West Virginia this fall , and while I believe he will have tremendous success in this offense over the next couple of years, that doesn’t mean that Fox doesn’t have a future here.

I am a big believer in Scotty’s potential and see him as someone who can be a successful Power Four starting quarterback, but he still needs a little time to develop and not telegraph where he is going with the football. As I mentioned this morning in my “hot takes” article , I do not see Fox starting any games for the Mountaineers this season, barring an injury to Hawkins. If that does happen, though, and he is thrust into action, I have full confidence that he will be able to operate the offense and give WVU a chance to win each game it plays, assuming he takes care of the football.

Fox is much further along in his development at this stage of his career than Garrett Greene was; however, his path to becoming a starter could be very similar in that he sits and develops for a few years before taking the reins. In an ideal world, Hawkins starts for the next two seasons, lights it up, goes to the NFL after the 2027 season, and Fox becomes the heir apparent.