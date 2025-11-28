Updated Injury Report for West Virginia vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
The final day of true practice is in the books for West Virginia, meaning all that stands between them and a date with No. 5 Texas Tech is a walk-through. Beyond the injury to running back Diore Hubbard, the Mountaineers seem to be in pretty decent shape this week with no new injuries popping up.
Senior wide receiver Preston Fox is listed as questionable, but considering this is the last time he'll ever suit up in a football game, you'd have to think he'll be ready to go by tomorrow afternoon.
Here is the latest injury report submitted by both teams.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, RB Diore Hubbard, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, WR Camdon Pitchford, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Jordan Walker, S William Davis, S Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox
PROBABLE: RB Tyler Jacklich, S Derek Carter Jr.
Texas Tech
OUT: WR T.J. West, WR Roy Alexander, DL Skyler Gill-Howard, CB Maurion Horn
QUESTIONABLE: WR Reggie Virgil
PROBABLE: QB Behren Morton, WR Leyton Stone, DL A.J. Holmes Jr.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is battling through a leg injury, but appears to be in good enough shape to play on Saturday. If he were to get banged up during the game, Tech would then have to turn to its third-string quarterback since backup Will Hammond suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks ago.
"Yeah, he feels great," said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on Monday, "You know, we kept him in a boot all last week. He actually went through everything. It was a shorter practice yesterday, [Sunday, Nov. 23], but he went through everything — he just was in the boot."
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
