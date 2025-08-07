Updated West Virginia Defensive Depth Chart Projection After One Week of Fall Camp
West Virginia is 23 days away from lining up to play Robert Morris in Morgantown. Today will be their eighth practice, and the second with full contact. Zac Alley has been active installing his system, which involves a large variety of formations, blitzes, and coverages.
Today, I will make my projection on which players will see the field for him this season.
*This is opinion-based and will not feature any player currently ineligible under the NCAA's rules.*
Defensive End:
SR Eddie Kelly Jr.
RS-SR Devin Grant
FR Wilnerson Telemaque
Kelly will be able to play multiple spots on the defensive line, but for now, I have him lining up as a 5-technique for the Mountaineers. I project him and Grant will pretty evenly split snaps this season, as both have different strengths. I project Telemaque to get spot snaps and not use a redshirt this season.
Nose Tackle:
RS-SR Hammond Russell
SO Nate Gabriel
FR Taylor Brown
This position is going to be a massive strength in 2025. I think the snap distribution here will be along the lines of 40/40/20. Russell has the experience you want, Gabriel has very impressive strength, and Brown is one of the highest-rated WVU recruits of all time.
Defensive Tackle:
RS-SR Edward Vesterinen
RS-JR Asani Redwood
RS-SO Corey McIntyre
A common theme so far on the defensive line is that depth is a major strength. That will continue here as I project all three guys to play. Similar to the other two spots, I think Vesterinen and Redwood will play relatively equal snaps. McIntyre, coming off a serious injury last year, will get the spot snaps.
Bandit:
RS-SR Braden Siders
SO Curtis Jones Jr.
RS-JR Marshon Oxley
All three of players bring something different to the table, and I imagine Zac Alley will use that to his advantage. Siders should excel against the run and be used primarily on early downs. Jones has the ability to be a true three-down player. Oxley will be used as a pass rush specialist in known passing situations.
Linebacker:
RS-SR Reid Carrico
RS-JR Ben Bogle
RS-FR Ashton Woods
I think Carrico is going to be the leader of the defense this season and be a perfect fit for Zac Alley. Bogle will get spot snaps and gain some experience for next season. Woods will fight with Mike Hastie for third team.
Linebacker:
RS-SR Chase Wilson
RS-SR John Lewis
JR Ben Cutter
Wilson is a physical and smart player who should have a big impact this season. I project he will mainly play inside the box. Lewis and Cutter will have a competitive battle for second team, and it would not surprise me to see either of them win it. For now, I lean toward Lewis due to him being older and more experienced.
Nickel:
SR Fred Perry
SO Zae Jennings
RS-SR William Davis
Perry is the clear leader in the clubhouse here and will play the majority of the snaps at this position. Jennings is oozing with potential, and I project he beats out D2 transfer Davis for second team. Freshman Chris Fileppos is a guy who could creep up and take a spot on the depth chart here.
Free Safety:
RS-SR Kekoura Tarnue
RS-SR Jordan Walker
RS-FR Jason Cross Jr.
Tarnue and Walker are having a battle for the starting position in this room. I am leaning towards Tarnue due to having Big 12 experience and having experience in a Zac Alley defense. Cross has great size and might also push these two for playtime.
Strong Safety:
RS-SR Darrian Lewis
SO Israel Boyce
RS-SR Derek Carter Jr.
All three of these players have a good opportunity to win this job. Lewis has a large amount of experience as a three year starter at Akron. Boyce was mentioned by Alley in the spring as a guy who will help the team a lot this year. Carter has played in Alley's defense and has two seasons under Rich Rodriguez.
Cornerback:
SR Michael Coats Jr.
SR Jason Chambers
SO Keyshawn Robinson
Coats was one of the key transfer additions this offseason as he graded out as one of the top returning corners in the country. Chambers played for cornerback coach Rod West at Appalachian State, so he will push for playing time. Robinson will fend off competition from Nick Taylor.
Cornerback:
RS-SR Jordan Scruggs
RS-SR Devonte Golden-Nelson
FR Dawayne Galloway
Scruggs also grades out as one of the highest graded returning corners in the country. Golden-Nelson will be quality depth for the team. Galloway was a four star high school recruit and will beat out D2 transfer Tyrence Crutcher.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU to Honor 2005 Sugar Bowl Team, Steve Slaton vs. Colorado
Kimo Makane'ole Explains Why West Virginia and Rich Rodriguez Were the Perfect Fit
Rich Rodriguez is Already Sold on Pat White and Noel Devine’s Coaching Potential
Quick Hits: Cam Vaughn's Potential, WR Evaluation, Pat White & Noel Devine's Futures as Coaches + More
WVU’s Eligibility Case Moves Forward With Court Date Now on the Calendar