SEC School Scoops Up West Virginia OL Transfer Donovan Haslam

Saturday morning, former West Virginia offensive lineman Donovan Haslam committed to Tennessee, which caught many Mountaineer fans by surprise.

It's not that Haslam doesn't have the talent or ability to play at the Power Four level, but there was no guarantee that he was even going to start at left guard next season for West Virginia. Rich Rodriguez was going to infuse competition along the offensive line, especially at the guard spots, so to see an SEC school that has hopes of competing for a playoff spot take a chance on a guy who isn't a locked-in starter is a bit of an eyebrow raiser.

Haslam did show some promise toward the back half of 2025, particularly in that three-game stretch where WVU beat Houston and Colorado and nearly took down TCU. The one play most will remember him by resulted in a penalty, although it showed a level of grit and determination that was lacking in that offensive line group all season. He picked up Diore Hubbard and carried him forward over the first down marker, which, of course, is an illegal play.

He ended the season allowing just four pressures, four hurries, and no sacks, earning a 74.7 pass pro grade by the folks over at Pro Football Focus. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

