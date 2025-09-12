Mountaineers Now

Updated WVU Football Future Schedules Through the 2036 Season

A look ahead for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers football helmet is seen along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers football helmet is seen along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers announced a four-year extension to the Backyard Brawl in football, spanning from 2033-2036. The rivalry is set to enter a brief hiatus, picking back up in 2029 in Pittsburgh. Before today, that series was set to end in 2032.

“It’s always a great day when you can extend one of the best rivalries in all of college sports,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Allan Greene for his help in extending the “Backyard Brawl,” and there is no doubt that today’s announcement is a win for not only fans of the two Universities but for all of college football.”

Now that West Virginia has gone away from scheduling two Power Four opponents in the same year, it will fill out the remainder of their openings with games against Group of Six or FCS opponents. Currently, the Mountaineers are booked through the 2030 season and have one more spot to fill in 2031, which will almost certainly be reserved for a Group of Six team with Pitt and VMI (Virginia Military Institute already on the schedule.

Here's a look at how the schedule sets up over the next 11 years.

2026

9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina

9/12 vs. UT Martin

9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)

Big 12 home games: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

Big 12 road games: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

2027

9/4 vs. Southern Miss

9/11 vs. VMI

9/18 vs. Ohio

Big 12 home games: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

Big 12 road games: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

2028

9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, N.C.)

9/9 vs. Youngstown State

9/16 vs. Akron

2029

9/1 vs. Ohio

9/8 at Pitt

9/15 vs. Robert Morris

2030

8/31 vs. Rhode Island

9/7 vs. Pitt

9/14 vs. Akron

2031

8/30 vs. VMI

9/6 at Pitt

Game 3: TBD

2032

9/4 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)

9/11 vs. Pitt

Game 3: TBD

2033

9/10 at Pitt

2034

9/9 vs. Pitt

2035

9/8 at Pitt

2036

9/13 vs. Pitt

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Backyard Brawl Predictions: First Score, Leading Rusher, and First Half Total

The Backyard Brawl Football Series Extended

Pitt Rolls into the Backyard Brawl 2-0 for the Second-Straight Season

College Football 26 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Pitt

Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction for West Virginia vs. Pitt

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football