Updated WVU Football Future Schedules Through the 2036 Season
Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers announced a four-year extension to the Backyard Brawl in football, spanning from 2033-2036. The rivalry is set to enter a brief hiatus, picking back up in 2029 in Pittsburgh. Before today, that series was set to end in 2032.
“It’s always a great day when you can extend one of the best rivalries in all of college sports,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Allan Greene for his help in extending the “Backyard Brawl,” and there is no doubt that today’s announcement is a win for not only fans of the two Universities but for all of college football.”
Now that West Virginia has gone away from scheduling two Power Four opponents in the same year, it will fill out the remainder of their openings with games against Group of Six or FCS opponents. Currently, the Mountaineers are booked through the 2030 season and have one more spot to fill in 2031, which will almost certainly be reserved for a Group of Six team with Pitt and VMI (Virginia Military Institute already on the schedule.
Here's a look at how the schedule sets up over the next 11 years.
2026
9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina
9/12 vs. UT Martin
9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)
Big 12 home games: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
Big 12 road games: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
2027
9/4 vs. Southern Miss
9/11 vs. VMI
9/18 vs. Ohio
Big 12 home games: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF
Big 12 road games: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
2028
9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, N.C.)
9/9 vs. Youngstown State
9/16 vs. Akron
2029
9/1 vs. Ohio
9/8 at Pitt
9/15 vs. Robert Morris
2030
8/31 vs. Rhode Island
9/7 vs. Pitt
9/14 vs. Akron
2031
8/30 vs. VMI
9/6 at Pitt
Game 3: TBD
2032
9/4 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)
9/11 vs. Pitt
Game 3: TBD
2033
9/10 at Pitt
2034
9/9 vs. Pitt
2035
9/8 at Pitt
2036
9/13 vs. Pitt
