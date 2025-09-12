College Football 26 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Pitt
West Virginia and Pitt will meet for the 108th time this Saturday, and it will be the final time until 2029. How will things play out in Morgantown tomorrow afternoon? Well, time will tell, but our College Football 26 simulation lays out a result that Mountaineer fans will like with a double overtime 36-34 win in thrilling fashion.
Stats are listed below. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.
Box Score
Pitt: 7-7-7-0-13-34
WVU: 0-14-0-7-15-36
West Virginia Individual Stats
QB Nicco Marchiol: 23/27 for 288 yards, 4 TDs | 9 carries, 4 yards, TD
RB Diore Hubbard: 10 carries for 20 yards | 4 receptions for 25 yards
WR Rodney Gallagher III: 8 receptions for 138 yards, TD
WR Cam Vaughn: 4 receptions for 71 yards, 2 TD
TE Grayson Barnes: 3 receptions for 27 yards
WR Oran Singleton Jr.: 2 receptions for 6 yards
WR Preston Fox: 1 reception for 10 yards
TE Jacob Barrick: 1 reception for 11 yards
Pitt Individual Stats
QB Eli Hollstein: 31/34 for 373 yards, 4 TD | 9 carries, -18 yards
RB Desmond Reid: 7 carries, 33 yards, TD | 2 receptions for 34 yards
WR Kenny Johnson: 10 receptions for 145 yards, TD
WR Lee: 8 receptions for 125 yards, 2 TD
WR Williams: 7 receptions 47 yards, TD
TE Jake Overman: 4 receptions, 22 yards
CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker
at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
Actual Results
at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
