College Football 26 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Pitt

The video game projects what will happen between the Mountaineers and Panthers this Saturday.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia and Pitt will meet for the 108th time this Saturday, and it will be the final time until 2029. How will things play out in Morgantown tomorrow afternoon? Well, time will tell, but our College Football 26 simulation lays out a result that Mountaineer fans will like with a double overtime 36-34 win in thrilling fashion.

Stats are listed below. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

Box Score

Pitt: 7-7-7-0-13-34

WVU: 0-14-0-7-15-36

West Virginia Individual Stats

QB Nicco Marchiol: 23/27 for 288 yards, 4 TDs | 9 carries, 4 yards, TD

RB Diore Hubbard: 10 carries for 20 yards | 4 receptions for 25 yards

WR Rodney Gallagher III: 8 receptions for 138 yards, TD

WR Cam Vaughn: 4 receptions for 71 yards, 2 TD

TE Grayson Barnes: 3 receptions for 27 yards

WR Oran Singleton Jr.: 2 receptions for 6 yards

WR Preston Fox: 1 reception for 10 yards

TE Jacob Barrick: 1 reception for 11 yards

Pitt Individual Stats

QB Eli Hollstein: 31/34 for 373 yards, 4 TD | 9 carries, -18 yards

RB Desmond Reid: 7 carries, 33 yards, TD | 2 receptions for 34 yards

WR Kenny Johnson: 10 receptions for 145 yards, TD

WR Lee: 8 receptions for 125 yards, 2 TD

WR Williams: 7 receptions 47 yards, TD

TE Jake Overman: 4 receptions, 22 yards

CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker

at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

Actual Results

at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

