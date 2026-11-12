The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction

We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show, presented by West Virginia On SI.

The Rundown

Segment 1: College Football Playoff expansion

The CFP is expanding from 12 to 24 beginning in 2027. Is this too many teams? What does this mean for West Virginia and schools alike? We discuss the pros and cons.

Segment 2: Mike Hawkins Jr. on path for greatness

Last weekend, Hawkins broke the single season rushing touchdown record and there's still three games left, potentially four. This weekend, Hawkins could become the first quarterback in WVU football history to record 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. If he re-signs could he become the G.O.A.T. of WVU football?

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: Mike Hawkins Jr. broke the single-season rushing TD record in WVU program history last week. He passed Pat White and who else for the lead?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A. Steve Slaton

B. Avon Cobourne

C: Amos Zereoue

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Gene is going back to a familiar face for this week's Nap's Dynamite, and I highlight a familiar face on Kansas' defense who will be looking to have a big day against his former team.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Preview

How does Zac Alley's defense respond after that horrible outing in Lubbock? Can they have good enough eye and gap discipline to not be fooled by all of the eye candy and window dressing that Andy Kotelnicki's offense will put on display pre-snap? We talk about the biggest matchups and some key stats that typically lead to a WVU win.

Segment 6: Week 11 Pick'ems

No. 20 USC at No. 4 Indiana, 3:30 PM (CBS)

No. 3 Utah at No. 22 Arizona, 7:30 PM (FOX)

No. 7 Texas at No. 14 LSU, 7:30 PM (ABC)

No. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 9:30 PM (ESPN)

Kansas at West Virginia, 5:30 PM (ESPNU)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

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