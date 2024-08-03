Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott Fall Camp Day 4 Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott provides some insight on the offense.

Christopher Hall

Chad Scott 2024 Fall Camp Day 4.mp4
Chad Scott 2024 Fall Camp Day 4.mp4 /


The West Virginia University football program hosted Fan Day and followed with its fourth practice of fall camp Saturday morning.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media after the morning practice session and discussed adding to the playbook, the depth at quarterback, running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White's development and more.

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football